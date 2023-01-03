3 Sri Lankan players India should be wary of in the T20I series

Team India will begin their campaign in 2023 with a three-match home T20I series against Sri Lanka. The first game of the series will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3. The subsequent matches will be played in Pune on January 5 and in Rajkot on January 7.

Both the Men in Blue and the Lankans had disappointing T20 World Cup 2022 campaigns. Sri Lanka recovered from a shock loss to Namibia to reach the Super 12 round. However, they could not make it to the semi-finals. India, on the other hand, managed to reach the semi-finals but were knocked out of the tournament in embarrassing fashion, going down to England by 10 wickets.

The Men in Blue have a significant advantage over the Lankans when it comes to T20Is. Out of the 26 games played between the two sides, India have won 17 and lost only eight, with one match producing no result.

Sri Lanka, however, defeated India in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match, a tournament they went on to win, following an incredible comeback.

Hosts India will begin the T20I series as favorites. However, we look at the three Sri Lankan players the Men in Blue should be wary of.

#1 Wanindu Hasaranga

Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Pic: Getty Images

Leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is a threat to any opposition in T20I cricket. He has got amazing variations and control; rarely does he go through a T20 match without making an impact. The 25-year-old recently featured in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), claiming 10 wickets for Kandy Falcons at an average of 21.80 and an excellent economy rate of 6.41.

Hasaranga has been the leading wicket-taker in consecutive T20 World Cups. He claimed 16 wickets in eight matches in 2021 in the UAE, and 15 scalps in eight games in the 2022 edition. Even if we consider that he has played more matches since the Lankans have had to feature in the qualifying round as well, it is still a significant achievement.

The Lankan leggie’s T20I numbers speak for themselves - 86 wickets in 52 matches at an average of 14.48 and an excellent economy rate of 6.67. The stats are exceptional in every sense. Hasaranga has an impressive T20I record against Team India as well. In seven matches, he has claimed 10 wickets at an average of 16.30, with a best of 4/9.

BCCI @BCCI You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗



wish You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗 #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery 💬 💬 You are a fighter. Get well soon 🤗 #TeamIndia wish @RishabhPant17 a speedy recovery 👍 👍 https://t.co/oVgp7TliUY

There are quite a few youngsters in the Indian line-up for the T20I series, with seniors like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul being rested. They could be tested by Hasaranga’s guile. Apart from his canny leg-spin bowling, Hasaranga is also a handy lower-order hitter, whose skills are often underrated.

#2 Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Bhanuka Rajapaksa during the T20 World Cup 2022. Pic: Getty Images

Aggressive Sri Lankan left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa knows only one way to bat. And that is to go all out with the willow in hand, not worrying about the consequences. This is one of the reasons why the left-hander has not been consistent with his performances. Rajapaksa believes in the "live by the sword, die by the sword" philosophy.

In 35 T20Is, the 31-year-old has smashed 666 at an average of 25.61. While his numbers do not make for very impressive reading, he does possess an impressive strike rate of 135.09. If he gets going, Rajapaksa could definitely trouble the Indian bowlers. He has got a good range of strokes to score at a swift pace in the T20 format.

Rajapaksa was one of the Punjab Kings’ (PBKS) star performers in IPL 2022. The southpaw played nine matches and hammered 206 runs. While he had a highest score of 43, the Sri Lankan batter had a wonderful strike rate of 159.69.

He came in almost every time and took the game by the scruff of the neck. The visitors would want Rajapaksa to play a similar role in the T20Is against India as well.

#3 Kusal Mendis

Keeper-batter Kusal Mendis. Pic: Getty Images

On his day, Sri Lankan keeper-batter Kusal Mendis is one of the most destructive batters in T20I cricket. Like Rajapaksa, consistency is not his forte, which explains why he averages a lowly 22.53 after 49 matches. However, like his teammate, Mendis also makes up for his poor average to some extent with his strike rate - 129.62.

Mendis had an impressive LPL campaign, smashing 256 runs in nine matches for the Galle Gladiators, with three fifties. The opener is adept at exploiting the fielding restrictions in the powerplay with his impactful strokeplay. The same has been evident on quite a few occasions in international cricket.

BCCI @BCCI

A new start 🏻

A new Vice-captain -



had their first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20I series opener in Mumbai 🏟️



#INDvSL | @mastercardindia A new year 🗓️A new startA new Vice-captain - @surya_14kumar - for the Sri Lanka T20I series #TeamIndia had their first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20I series opener in Mumbai 🏟️ A new year 🗓️A new start 👍🏻A new Vice-captain - @surya_14kumar - for the Sri Lanka T20I series 😎#TeamIndia had their first practice session here at Wankhede Stadium ahead of the T20I series opener in Mumbai 🏟️#INDvSL | @mastercardindia https://t.co/qqUifdoDsp

When India and Sri Lanka met during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Dubai last year, Mendis was the top-scorer as his team registered a six-wicket win. The right-handed batter slammed four fours and three sixes in his 37-ball 57, adding 97 for the first wicket with Pathum Nissanka.

Sri Lanka will be hoping for more such destructive knocks from Mendis’ blade in the T20Is against India.

