3 star English players who may go unsold at the WPL 2023 Auction

A number of overseas stars are set to go under the hammer on Monday, February 13, at the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) auction 2023 in Mumbai. With a total of 90 slots available, 30 of them will be occupied by overseas stars and each team will look to bring as many big names as possible.

England are arguably one of the most competitive teams in the world across formats and have some incredible players like Nat Sciver and Sophie Ecclestone who have registered themselves for the WPL auction. But with competition for overseas spots likely to be fierce, there is a possibility that some England stars may miss out on getting a bid at the auction.

On that note, let's take a look at three such names who may be surprisingly unsold at the WPL 2023 auction:

#3 Sarah Glenn

One of the most underrated players in the England team, Sarah Glenn dished out another impressive performance during their win over the West Indies in the Women's T20 World Cup. Her figures of 1/20 show just how miserly she can be when in her groove and also has a knack for breaking partnerships.

However, with the lack of overseas slots and arguably better leg-spinners available at the auction, it seems quite possible that Glenn could go unsold. She has 49 wickets from 42 T20Is but has also scored just 80 runs in her career, giving an indication that teams may not see her as a bowling all-rounder.

#2 Tammy Beaumont

Tammy Beaumont is in the first set of batters and many teams will have a chance to sign her right after the marquee set. However, her form in the shortest format hasn't been great and that's one of the main reasons why she wasn't in England's Women's T20 World Cup squad and didn't feature in the Commonwealth Games last year either.

A T20I career strike rate of 108.37 doesn't spark any inspiration either. With a number of better options available among overseas top-order batters, Beaumont going unsold in the WPL 2023 auction wouldn't be a bad prediction as of now.

#1 Katherine Brunt

One name on this list that could raise a few eyebrows is that of legendary England bowler Katherine Brunt. The veteran pacer has enrolled her name for the WPL 2023 auction and could give valuable experience to any team that she joins.

Although she has picked up 111 T20I wickets, it will be interesting to see whether her age (37) becomes a factor. Moreover, with fewer slots and possibly quicker bowlers available in the auction pool, many would have doubts whether Brunt could rewind the clock and deliver performances like she used to in her prime.

