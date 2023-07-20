3 Stuart Broad records which might never be broken

England pacer Stuart Broad broke plenty of records on Day 1 of the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

His dismissal of Travis Head in the 50th over of the match proved to be a crucial turning point for England, but also became his 600th Test wicket, as he joined Anil Kumble, teammate James Anderson, Shane Warne, and Muttiah Muralitharan in the 600 wickets-club.

Since his Test debut in December 2007, Stuart Broad has been a mainstay of this England side, and he's definitely an icon in English cricket. At 37, the energy with which he bursts into the crease to send down over after over suggests that he's got plenty of cricket in him.

He has accomplished plenty in his international career which has spanned nearly 17 years. On that note, let's look at three Stuart Broad records that might never be broken.

#3 Most ducks in Test cricket by an English player (39)

While this is not the most positive record to hold, Stuart Broad's batting abilities shouldn't be undermined, and while he does have 39 ducks to his name, he has played many an impactful knock.

Stuart Broad's 39 ducks are only second overall to the 43 of Courtney Walsh, and he's eight clear of the next Englishman on the list, his pace bowling partner James Anderson. Jonny Bairstow is the next active English player on the list and he only has 16 ducks to his name.

So it's fair to assume that this record held by Stuart Broad may not be broken for quite a while.

#2 Most wickets in Test cricket against Australia (149)*

Broad loves bowling against Australia and David Warner, in particular.

Australia is arguably the most successful cricketing nation in the sport's history and a win against the Aussies means a lot, especially if it's an England team doing it. Sir Ian Botham held the record for most wickets against Australia in Test cricket (148) until Stuart Broad overtook him after dismissing Travis Head to pick up his 600th Test wicket, which was also his 149th Test wicket of an Australian batter.

The next active players on this list are James Anderson and Ravichandran Ashwin, with 116 and 114 wickets, respectively, and they've got quite a way to go to even get near Broad's tally. This is another stellar achievement from the England speedster that might not be matched by anyone else.

* Stats taken are at the end of the 1st innings of the 4th Test of Ashes 2023.

#1 Highest individual score by an English batter batting at No. 8 or lower - 169

Stuart Broad etched his name into the record books and the Lord's Honours Board with that spectacular innings. (Image courtesy: espncricinfo.com)

Stuart Broad is near the top of the list of Test bowlers who have also been very handy contributors with the bat for their side. Broad has scored more than 3600 runs in Test cricket in 165 matches, scoring 13 half-centuries and one crucial and memorable century.

That hundred came against Pakistan at Lord's in August 2010. In a Test match that was wracked with controversy because of the match-fixing scandal that three members of the Pakistan team got embroiled in, Stuart Broad played an innings for the ages, scoring 169 runs off 297 balls to bail England out of trouble.

A superb spell from Mohammad Amir reduced England to 102/7 when Broad joined Jonathan Trott at the crease. Together, the duo batted Pakistan out of the game, stitching a 332-run partnership, with Trott the last batter to be dismissed after scoring 184.

The situation surrounding the match clearly played on the minds of both teams as England ripped through the Pakistan batting order twice to inflict a defeat by an innings and 225 runs.

Broad was rightfully adjudged Player of the Match for his 169 and three wickets, and his achievement with the bat is unlikely to be beaten by any English teammate, from that low a batting position.