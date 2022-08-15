3 T20I teams Rishabh Pant would walk into at the moment

Team India's Rishabh Pant has already proved his mettle across all formats in his short career with his impactful performances at the international level.

The dynamic batter has proved on several occasions that he has the ability to take the game away from the opposition with his counter-attacking approach. The southpaw has emerged as an invaluable asset for India since his debut in 2017.

While a certain section of fans believe that Pant has fared better in red-ball cricket, he has also played some breathtaking knocks in limited-overs matches for the Men in Blue.

Having someone like Pant in their lineup is surely an advantage for any T20 team, as he has the ability to play the role of a floater. From opening the innings to being the finisher, the youngster has shown that he can excel in any given role in the shortest format.

Rishabh Pant has 883 runs to his name in T20Is from 44 innings at a decent strike rate of 126.3. However, numbers don't do him justice as he has been a proven matchwinner in all three forms of the game.

With that said, here we take a look at three T20I teams that Rishabh Pant can walk into at the moment.

#3 Australia

Australia won the T20 World Cup in 2021

The Australian side have a number of power-hitters in their T20I team. They dazzled viewers with their performances at the T20 World Cup last year as they managed to lay their hands on the coveted trophy.

Pant, being an explosive batter, can easily be Australia's first-choice keeper-batter in the format. The likes of Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Marcus Stoinis are all right-handers.

Pant will offer more balance to the batting lineup as he can play different roles as per the situation. The Team India star, with his impressive batting record, seems to be an ideal replacement for Matthew Wade in the Aussie team.

#2 New Zealand

England v New Zealand - ICC Men's T20 World Cup Semi-Final 2021

The New Zealand side have been a force to reckon with in international cricket in recent years. However, they are still yet to become world champions in white-ball cricket.

Having someone like Rishabh Pant in their lineup for T20Is would surely boost their chances of claiming maiden silverware. Pant could easily find a place in the Kiwi side and could play as a dynamic batter in their middle order.

The Kane Williamson-led side would benefit from having someone like Pant as the 24-year-old could up the ante for them during the death overs. The left-hander has proved time and again that he can perform under pressure.

New Zealand, who have succumbed under pressure in several knockout matches in ICC events, will be keen to have a player like Pant, who can excel in crunch situations.

#1 West Indies

West Indies v England - T20 International Series Fifth T20I

There are a number of inexperienced players in West Indies' current T20I team. While they have several swashbucklers in their batting lineup, they need someone like Rishabh Pant who can also consolidate when required.

Pant would definitely prove to be a vital cog for the Men in Maroon in the shortest format. The player has significant experience playing international cricket and has also led the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

He could be a senior pro in the West Indies team who can guide the younger lot. The side are struggling for form and a proven campaigner such as Pant is the need of the hour for them.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar