3 takeaways for India from the T20 series vs Ireland ft. Jasprit Bumrah

The Jasprit Bumrah-led Indian side beat Ireland 2-0 in the three-match T20I series in Dublin. India's hopes of inflicting a whitewash were dashed by rain as the third game was abandoned without a single delivery being bowled.

This series was an important one for the Men in Blue as plenty of youngsters, who had previously done well in the cash-rich Indian Premier League, got an opportunity to shine at the highest level.

While the entire focus is on the ICC ODI World Cup at the moment, we must not forget that the shadow of the 2024 T20 World Cup is also looming large.

On that note, every game is an opportunity for individuals to display their wares and create an impact. Here, we look at three takeaways for India from the T20s against Ireland.

#1 The return of Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah's successful return was the best possible news for Indian fans.

Ahead of the series, there was of anxiety among Indian fans and pundits regarding the comeback of Jasprit Bumrah. He was out of action for almost one year and with an ODI World Cup approaching, fans wanted to see him back at full tilt.

'Boom Boom', as he is fondly called did not disappoint as he was the Player of the Series. In his first game, he took two picked up two wickets in his first over itself. He ended with figures of 2/24 from his four overs. In the second game, he registered figures of 2/15, including a maiden, and led the team from the front.

His return is by far, the biggest positive from an Indian perspective. His absence has hurt the Men in Blue in two major tournaments in recent times and so, his performance on return is a big boon for Team India.

Somewhere in India, Rohit Sharma must have let out a sigh of relief watching his lead pacer back in action.

#2 The return of Prasidh Krishna

While the entire focus was on Bumrah, another comeback man, Prasidh Krishna quietly enjoyed a good series himself. In two games, he picked up four wickets at an economy of under eight, bowling extremely well in patches.

Krishna was sent to Ireland to get some game time as he too is in India's plans for the Asia Cup and the 50-over showpiece event.

He did a good job, eventually earning a spot in the Asia Cup squad, which is a huge positive for Rohit and Co.

Krishna was impressive in the ODIs that he played before his injury and was considered a vital option as his skiddy pace can be unsettling for batters. His successful return now gives India another interesting option ahead of the World Cup.

#3 Rinku Singh's impressive debut

Rinku Singh was the man-of-the-match in the second game

While the sample size is extremely small and the opponent is not the mightiest, Rinku Singh's show with the bat in the second T20I is something that must have made the management extremely happy. Batting at Number 5, Rinku came in to bat in the 13th over and left a huge impact on the game before perishing off the penultimate delivery of the innings.

He smashed 38 off just 21 deliveries, including two boundaries and three sixes. His timing was spot on and his game reading was absolutely on cue. While his score was impressive in itself, what stood out was his composure at the crease.

As India build towards the T20 World Cup early next year, Rinku is certain to be a vital part of India's plans and deservingly so.