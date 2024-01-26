3 talking points from Day 2 of the 1st IND vs ENG Test ft. KL Rahul's classy knock

Day 2 of the first Test between India and England saw the hosts set themselves up for a commanding win after they reached 421/7 by stumps at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma and Co. trailed England's 246 by 127 runs at the end of the opening day's play, but the deficit was soon erased. Although the visitors managed to prise out a few wickets now and then, it was one-way traffic in all three sessions as India feasted on some loose bowling.

On that note, here are three talking points from Day 2 of the first Test between India and England.

#3 Ben Stokes' captaincy continues to puzzle

Ben Stokes used his bowlers rather oddly on Day 2 in Hyderabad

Ben Stokes' captaincy came under question even on the first day, when he opened the attack with Tom Hartley and refused to take the left-arm spinner off even when he was being carted around the park. On Day 2, things got even more puzzling.

Stokes appeared to be intent on using Hartley and Rehan Ahmed ahead of Jack Leach and Joe Root, who were England's best spinners. The inexperienced duo leaked runs throughout their spells and were never able to build any pressure. Moreover, even when Leach and Root were introduced, they were quickly taken off and never allowed to settle into prolonged spells.

Stokes also underbowled Mark Wood, with the express fast bowler sending down just 13 overs out of the 110 India batted. The England skipper's tactical decisions played into the hosts' hands throughout Day 2.

#2 KL Rahul stands tall in the middle order

KL Rahul is India's top-scorer so far, with 86 to his name

Following his Centurion epic from India's last series, KL Rahul made another invaluable middle-order contribution in Hyderabad. Handed an early reprieve, the experienced batter was class personified after coming in at No. 4.

Rahul didn't let the English bowlers settle and feasted on anything in his arc. He wasn't shy of taking the aerial route and batted with a refreshing intent that reflected the recent developments in his game. The 31-year-old struck eight fours and two sixes in his 123-ball vigil, which yielded 86 runs.

A poorly executed shot eventually saw the back of Rahul, but his classy knock was one of the main reasons behind India securing a firm grip over the contest. It remains to be seen if he can follow it up in the coming Tests.

#1 India's execution of attack left a lot to be desired

Shreyas Iyer found the only fielder in the deep to be dismissed

India were understandably happy to play their shots, with the pitch playing tricks now and then. However, their execution - and even planning for some - left a lot to be desired.

England's bowlers were gifted wickets throughout the day. Yashasvi Jaiswal handed a simple return catch to Root in the very first over of the day, while Shreyas Iyer found the only fielder on the midwicket boundary to perfection.

Rahul's pull was inevitable given the long hop Hartley delivered, but the execution was all off as it ended up as a simple catch in the deep. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, was caught neither here nor there as he spooned a sitter to short midwicket.

Attacking was the right approach, but India couldn't strike the right balance on Day 2. Luckily for them, they're in a commanding position despite that, but they will know that they could've sealed the Test altogether had they been slightly more circumspect.

