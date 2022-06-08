IND vs. SA: 3 Team India players who will benefit from KL Rahul's injury

Team India will lock horns with South Africa for a five-match T20I series, commencing tomorrow. With seniors such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah sitting out ahead of the series, fans might get to see a few new faces making their debuts for the national side.

The upcoming T20 World Cup will definitely be on the minds of the Indian players as they look to make an impression against the Proteas. Following the news of stand-in skipper KL Rahul being ruled out due to an injury, the onus of leading the team will be on the shoulders of Rishav Pant.

While Rahul's injury is a big blow for the Indian team, it also opens the door for some players to get into playing XI. With that in mind, here are three players who will benefit from Rahul's injury.

#3. Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad came under the limelight during the 2016-17 Vijay Hazare trophy when he finished as the third-highest run scorer in the competition. He made his IPL debut in 2020 and impressed many with his shot selection.

But the CSK batter really made heads turn that season as he smashed 635 runs at the top of the order at a strike rate of 136.26, which also included a century against the Rajasthan Royals. Incidentally, he won the Orange Cap as well.

In a tournament where unorthodox shots aren't considered a novelty, Gaikwad's textbook cricket shots are reminiscent of the older generation of cricketers.

With KL Rahul missing from the squad, Gaikwad is likely to open the innings for Team India with Ishan Kishan. It will be an ideal opportunity for him to prove his worth after a lacklustre showing for India in his debut series.

Given the stiff competition at the top of the order within the Indian team, the 25-year-old will need to reproduce his form from IPL 2021 to make sure he remains in contention.

#2. Deepak Hooda

Lucknow Super Giants allrounder Deepak Hooda is another player who looks to benefit from KL Rahul's absence. The Rajasthan batter had a field day in the recently concluded IPL, scoring 451 runs in 15 matches at a strike rate of 136.67. It was also his best performance in the cash-rich competition till date.

He came into the competition riding on his form in the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, where he clubbed 294 runs in six matches, which included a blistering knock of 75 runs off just 39 deliveries against Jharkhand. Although Rajasthan didn't win the tournament, Hooda's good form saw him finish as the second-highest run scorer in the tournament.

The 27-year-old received his T20I cap earlier this year during the series against Sri Lanka. He, however, failed to perform as per expectations, scoring 21 runs in the solitary innings that he got to bat. Given his ability to clear the fence, Hooda will be a good addition to India's playing XI, especially in the middle-order.

Additionally, he is also a handy bowler and can be a good bowling option for Rishav Pant, especially when it comes to spinning wickets.

#1. Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik is the most experienced batter for India

Dinesh Karthik's last appearance for India was against New Zealand in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. Coming into the national team after three years, the 37-year-old wicketkeeper batter will look to make the most of this opportunity.

The seasoned pro has represented Team India in 32 T20Is, scoring 399 runs at a healthy strike rate of 143.53. Given his experience, the chances of his inclusion look the brightest in the absence of KL Rahul.

After a few quiet IPL seasons, Karthik grabbed headlines with his performance in IPL 2022. Batting in the lower middle-order for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, Karthik scored 330 runs in 16 games at a whopping strike rate of 183.33.

Additionally, considering his ability to move up and down the order, the Chennai skipper's inclusion in the team will bolster the inexperienced Indian batting line-up. Understandably, the absence of a seasoned top-order batter means that Karthik is likely to bat at the No. 3 position against the Proteas, with Hardik Pandya taking over the role of a finisher.

