3 team against whom India have won most international matches

Having first competed in international cricket in 1932, the Indian men's cricket team are one of the most successful sides in world cricket.

The Men in Blue have majorly won everything that is there to be won in the sport. Alongside a record seven Asia Cups and two ICC Champions Trophies, the Indian cricket team have won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007. They are also the holders of the 1983 and 2011 50-over World Cups as well. India have won the ICC Test mace five times, with the last coming in 2019.

Under the leadership of several renowned skippers, including Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli, the famous Indian side has witnessed remarkable triumphs on umpteen occasions.

On that note, here are three international teams against whom India have won the most matches across all three formats.

#3 England - 100 wins

India successfully concluded their all-format tour of England, winning the T20I and ODI series. While they lost the rescheduled fifth Test, the five-match Test series ended in a stalemate at 2-2.

Interestingly, India's latest win, where they beat England by five wickets in the series-clinching decider on Sunday, was their 100th win over England in international cricket.

So far, the Men in Blue have had an upper hand over England in white-ball cricket, winning 57 out of 106 ODIs and 12 out of 22 T20Is. However, in Test matches, England have defeated India 50 times in 131 matches, with India winning 31 red-ball encounters - their most Test wins against any single opponent.

#2 West Indies - 102 wins

Before 1983, when the two sides engaged in friendly matches, there was no significant rivalry between India and the West Indies. In 1983, India defied expectations and won the World Cup by defeating the West Indies, who had previously won the tournament twice.

Since then, the two teams have collided on more than 250 occasions, producing many high-octance matches. The competition over the years has always been neck-to-neck between the two sides, with India winning 102 games as compared to West Indies' 99.

In Test match cricket, India have won 22 games against the Caribbean unit, who have beaten the Asian giants 30 times in 98 matches. As far as One-Day Internationals are concerned, there has been very little separating these two teams, with a 67-63 scoreline in favor of the Men in Blue.

The T20I format has seen India get the better of West Indies in 13 of their 20 games, while the two-time champions have won only six times against the Men in Blue.

The two teams are set to battle once more in a three-match ODI and a five-match T20I series

#1 Sri Lanka - 132 wins

India v Sri Lanka: Semi Final - ICC Champions Trophy

The two neighboring countries, India and Sri Lanka, have a great rivalry between them. The two national teams faced each other for the first time back in 1979 for a one-day international game. Surprisingly, the Lankan unit caused an upset and defeated India.

Since then, India and Sri Lanka have faced each other 238 times. Out of the 168 ODI matches played between these two nations, 93 games have been won by India and Sri Lanka have managed to win only 57 games.

India have also won more T20 games overall. In the 24 T20 games played between these two countries, India have won 17, while Sri Lanka has only been successful in winning six games.

As far as red-ball cricket is concerned, India have dominated the islanders, winning 22 of the 46 matches played. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have tasted success on just seven occasions against India in Test matches.

