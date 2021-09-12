3 teams with the highest win percentage in the T20 World Cup

Almost all teams have announced their squad for the 2021 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held between October 17 and November 24 in the UAE. The 16 teams have been divided into two groups, with four Super 12 participants yet to be decided.

As of now, Australia, England, South Africa and West Indies have been placed in Group 1, with Afghanistan, New Zealand, India and Pakistan in the other group. Ireland, Namibia, the Netherlands, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Oman, Papua New Guinea and Scotland are the teams in contention for the remaining four spots.

This seems like a good time to delve into the history of the T20 World Cup, which will take place for the first time since 2016. The West Indies are the defending champions, but surprisingly, they aren't among the three teams with the highest win percentage in the marquee ICC event.

Here are the three teams who've won the highest percentage of their matches in the T20 World Cup.

Note: Nepal have won two of the three matches they have played in the T20 World Cup (66.6%), but they do not meet the minimum requirements for this article (5 matches).

#3 South Africa - 60% in the T20 World Cup

2018 Mzansi Super League: Tshwane Spartans Media Opportunity

South Africa have won 18 of the 30 matches they've played in the T20 World Cup, amounting to a win percentage of 60%. Despite their high success rate, the Proteas are yet to lift the coveted title.

A team that has gained an unwanted reputation for being "chokers," South Africa crashed out at the semi-final stage of the 2009 and 2014 editions of the tournament.

South Africa are in the spotlight ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, with current head coach Mark Boucher coming under severe criticism for his past behavior towards players of color. He, along with Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith, are firmly in the firing line right now.

Senior players like Imran Tahir and Faf du Plessis have been left out of the T20 World Cup squad, with the legendary AB de Villiers refusing to come out of retirement despite the pleas of CSA officials. Tahir even hit out at Boucher and Smith after his non-selection, saying that he has been treated like he is "worthless."

#2 India - 64.06% in the T20 World Cup

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: Semi-Final: West Indies v India

The winners of the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, India are one of the most successful teams in the history of the tournament.

Although they haven't clinched the trophy since, the Men in Blue reached the final of the 2014 edition and the semi-final stage of the 2016 edition. India have won 20 of the 33 matches they've played in the T20 World Cup with one tie and one no-result, amounting to a win percentage of 64.06.

India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli for the first time in a T20 World Cup, have named a youthful squad for this year's edition. Inexperienced players like Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Varun Chakravarthy have been named in a 15-man contingent that is spoilt for choice in all departments.

#1 Sri Lanka - 64.28% in the T20 World Cup

India v Sri Lanka - ICC World Twenty20 Bangladesh 2014 Final

2014 T20 World Cup champions Sri Lanka are a surprise entrant on the list of teams with the highest win percentage in the tournament. They've won 22 of the 35 matches they've played, which amounts to 64.28%, with one tie.

Sri Lanka have reached the final of the T20 World Cup three times, which is the highest among all teams. Although they fell short at the final hurdle in 2009 and 2012, they clinched the title in 2014 with a superb win over India that served as a send-off of sorts for veterans Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene. Incidentally, Jayawardene is the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history with 1,016 runs.

Also Read

Sri Lanka face an uphill task to qualify for the 2021 edition. Placed in a group alongside the Netherlands, Namibia and Ireland, Dasun Shanaka's men need to play to their potential in the qualifiers.

Edited by Sai Krishna