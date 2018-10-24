3 Teams with highest batting average over the last year

Aanirudh Kheterpal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 94 // 24 Oct 2018, 14:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The World Cup is now fast approaching, and batting on flat English pitches will have to be powerful. With the pitches likely to offer little help to spinners or even the quicks, it looks set to be a batsmen's fest just like the Champions Trophy. In such cases, the role of batting becomes pivotal, and teams need to look for not only breaking the 300 mark, but also conveniently surpassing it to the scoreboard to read numbers that are 350+ totals.

To make it big, the importance of batting averages cannot be overstated, as in order to get those runs batsman need to put a hefty price on their wickets. The Champions Trophy final was a fine example of the same, where Pakistan, and specifically Fakhar Zaman utilised the road that was thrown at them, to make a total beyond India's temperament to chase. While a higher batting average is a good metric to have as a team, it may also suggest an over-conservative batting approach.

One might hit the 300 mark more number of times, but its hard to get to 350+ with pretty looking batting averages. Which is why I tip the team second on this list to lift the World Cup this time. Here, we look at the top 3 teams in terms of highest ODI batting averages over the last year.

#3) New Zealand

The men from down under have done finely with the bat even with their limited number of games over the last year

New Zealand are third on this list with a batting average of 37.50 in the 15 ODI's they have played in the last year. Their highest score of 339 came in an incredible chase of 336 in Dunedin on the evening of the 7th of March this year.

With both openers departing for ducks, a limboing, exhausted Ross Taylor batted through in an incredible 181 off 147 balls and took the Blackcaps home with three balls to spare.

1 / 3 NEXT