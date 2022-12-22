3 Test pitches in Australia and England that received a poor rating from the ICC

A good cricket pitch, according to the ICC, is one where there is a fair competition between the bat and the ball. The quality of a Test match is heavily reliant on the quality of the pitch. Fans do not want to see an unfair advantage in either aspect.

The ICC’s Monitoring Process states that: "A pitch can be rated ’poor' if it displays little or no seam movement or turn at any stage in the match together with no significant bounce or carry, thereby depriving the bowlers of a fair contest between bat and ball."

While India has, over the last decade produced some shocking tracks that have drawn the censure of the ICC, pitches in Australia and England have also not been devoid of criticism.

Let's take a look at three matches in Australia and England where the pitch received a poor rating from the ICC.

#1 Australia vs South Africa, Gabba 2022

#AUSvRSA South African captain Dean Elgar very unhappy with the Gabba's pitch after it resulted in a 2 day test:"You've gotta ask yourself it that's a good advertisement for test cricket.""I did ask the umpires... how long does it go on for until it potentially is unsafe." South African captain Dean Elgar very unhappy with the Gabba's pitch after it resulted in a 2 day test: "You've gotta ask yourself it that's a good advertisement for test cricket.""I did ask the umpires... how long does it go on for until it potentially is unsafe."#AUSvRSA

South Africa are touring Australia for a three-match Test series that started on 17 December. Australia beat the visitors by six wickets in an encounter that ended in just two days.

15 wickets fell on Day 1 and 19 on Day 2 of the Test match. The fact that Australia lost four wickets while chasing 35 runs in the 4th innings speaks about how lively the surface was.

Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees member Richie Richardson rated the surface as 'below average'. His assessment read: "Overall, the Gabba pitch for this Test match was too much in favour of the bowlers. There was extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement. The odd delivery also kept low on the second day, making it very difficult for batters to build partnerships."

#2 Australia vs England, Melbourne 2018

The fourth Test of the 2017/18 Ashes was the only match that did not have a result. Both teams combined to score over 1000 runs, as only 24 wickets fell in a span of five days.

The game attracted over 250,000 people to the stadium, only to end up in a boring draw. ICC Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle gave the track a 'poor' rating in his official report. This was the first time an Australian venue received such a rating.

"Cricket Australia and the MCC have committed to work together to finding and resourcing solutions to ensure that the MCG regains its unique characteristics, and is seen as one of the best Test pitches in the world," a Cricket Australia spokesperson said at the time.

#3 England vs India, Nottingham 2014

The Cricketer @TheCricketerMag #OnThisDay 2014 | Jimmy Anderson hit 81 against India at Trent Bridge as he and Joe Root shared the highest 10th-wicket partnership in Test history #OnThisDay 2014 | Jimmy Anderson hit 81 against India at Trent Bridge as he and Joe Root shared the highest 10th-wicket partnership in Test history 👏 https://t.co/I4DXGapsZr

India were up against England in the first match of the five-Test series at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The match ended in a draw. India scored 457 and 391/9 while England scored 496 runs in the only innings they batted.

The bowlers got barely any help. Jimmy Anderson was frustrated while bowling as the edges failed to carry on the slow and low surface. He did enjoy batting though, scoring his Test best of 81 and having a record 196-run partnership for the last wicket with Joe Root.

Match referee David Boon gave an official warning and a requirement for the ground to furnish before international cricket next season.

“We are naturally disappointed to have produced a pitch rated 'poor', which is at odds with our record of producing consistently good wickets for international matches at Trent Bridge,” said Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club Chief Executive, Lisa Pursehouse.

