3 things England can learn from India's success in 2023 World Cup

England lost to India by 100 runs in the 2023 World Cup on October 29 in Lucknow. The reigning champions have been terrible in their World Cup defense, having only won one out of six matches so far.

They are still not mathematically out of the tournament yet. If they win their remaining games and either New Zealand or Australia lose their remaining games, England could go ahead of them on net run rate.

Moreover, the teams in the middle of the points table will also have to win less than two matches. Needless to say, it is very unlikely that they will qualify for the semi-finals.

The Jos Buttler-led side will have to go back to the drawing board and learn from their mistakes. They can also take inspiration from teams like India, who have done brilliantly in the tournament. The host nation are unbeaten after six encounters and are looking like the team to beat.

On that note, let's explore three things England can learn from India's success in the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Playing differently on different pitches

Due to India's vast landmass and varied topography, the pitches in different stadiums behave very differently from one another. The pitch at Delhi or Bengaluru is very different from the pitch at Lucknow or Chennai.

On the other hand, the pitches in England are similar to each other. Plus, the pitches over there are already very different from the ones in India. The 2019 World Cup winners could play Bazball in their home conditions, as scoring 300+ on all their pitches was viable.

However, that's not the case in India, as a total of around 250 can be very competitive on grounds that are conducive to slower bowlers. India played to the conditions, which is why they are on top of the table.

#2 India's bowlers bowled like a proper unit

While Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been in sublime form at the ongoing World Cup, it is actually India's bowling that has won them most of the games. Only South Africa have picked up more than the Men in Blue's 55 wickets so far.

In stark contrast, the Three Lions have just managed 36 wickets, which is fewer than what the likes of Netherlands and Bangladesh have registered in the tournament. Rohit Sharma's men have taken 3 more wickets per game on average.

Jasprit Bumrah (14 wickets) has led the bowling unit brilliantly, with great support from the spinners. Mohammad Shami's (9 wickets) introduction to the squad has worked like a charm. On the other hand, the English bowlers have looked out of their depth, with just two of them scalping more than five wickets.

#3 Jos Buttler's captaincy for England has left a lot to desire

English skipper Jos Buttler has made a few questionable captaincy decisions in the 2023 World Cup. He has at times made the wrong choice after winning a toss and has also been inefficient with his field placements. This has led to some former cricketers criticizing his leadership abilities.

On the other hand, the table toppers have won a few games due to their bowling and fielding. Rohit Sharma has led the team excellently, especially against Australia, Pakistan, and England. They were able to restrict the opposition to a below-par score.

The reigning world champions have a strong team on paper. Buttler hasn't been able to extract the best out of his team's ability and potential. His captaincy role is not under any immediate threat, but he hasn't been at his tactical best in the ongoing tournament.