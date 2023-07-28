3 things England need to do to bounce back on Day 2 of 5th Ashes Test 

England have no intention bow down and concede the series despite losing out on the urn after four Tests itself. The Ben Stokes-led side are on the lookout to draw the series 2-2, much like in the 2019 series, and prolong Australia's misery on English soil.

The hosts lost the toss for the first time in the 2023 Ashes and were put into bat by Pat Cummins. They began well through Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley's opening partnership but lost their way after losing wickets in clusters. After being reduced to 73-3 at one stage, Harry Brook and Moeen Ali stitched together a vital partnership for the fourth wicket to restore stability.

However, yet another collapse meant that England found themselves at 212-7 from 184-3. A strong fightback from the lower-order batters meant that they ended up with 283 as their first innings score.

Australia are in pole position as they ended Day 1 at 60-1 after playing 25 overs in the final session. The match is proceeding at a rapid rate and unless weather gods choose to intervene again, it is safe to proclaim that the finale is unlikely to end in a draw.

On that note, let us take a look at three things England need to do to bounce back on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test.

#1 Try to remove the backbone in the first session itself

Australia's batting has been far from optimal across the last two Tests. They were on the brink of defeat at Old Trafford despite a ton by Marnus Labuschagne, who now looks Australia's most assured batter.

While the Oval is not regarded as a menacing place to bat, the conditions might make things tricky for Australia in the first innings. Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne played out the last eight overs on Day 1 to ensure that no more casualties are reported.

But a new day brings a new start, and the pair will have to do all of the work again. Should the conditions be optimal for bowling, England will have to aim high and try to send back Labuschagne, Khawaja, and Steve Smith inside the first session itself and expose the out-of-sort middle and lower order as soon as possible.

With Todd Murphy in for Cameron Green, Australia don't have the batting luxury they had in the fourth Test. The more balls Khawaja, Labuschagne, and Smith play out, the more assured they will be while settled at the crease. All three batters have afflicted damage at some point or the other in the series with their hundreds.

#2 Continue to attack Head with short-pitched stuff

Travis Head and Harry Brook have had similar Ashes campaigns so far. Both have a penchant for counter-attacking cricket and have played crucial knocks in the series.

With the Oval Test not appearing as a high-scoring affair, Australia will be keen on getting runs with momentum and amassing as much of a lead as possible.

From England's perspective, it is essential to halt Head as soon as possible. Even a brisk counter-attack of 30 to 40 runs will prove detrimental. More than its value to the scoreboard, the momentum it brings is crucial, especially with another potent player like Mitchell Marsh among the ranks.

The likes of Stuart Broad and Mark Wood will be key once again to unsettle Head as he arrives at the crease as they are responsible for each of his last three dismissals.

Head scored a stunning century during his last appearance at The Oval, a month ago, and if he can replicate something even remotely similar to that, Australia will be firmly in the driver's seat.

#3 Make the most of conditions

Several doubted Australia's decision to bowl first at The Oval, traditionally one of England's finest venues for batting. However, the visitors backed their captain's call by bowling out England in just a little over two sessions.

England's bowling unit, which has been on fire since the third Test, largely due to Chris Woakes and Mark Wood's return are capable of doing the same. The pitch is not expected to change drastically overnight and the overcast conditions will also, in all likelihood, remain the same on Day 2 as well.

If James Anderson can find his rhythm, it will be the cherry on top of the cake, but even without the veteran's input, the England bowling unit can break the Australian batting unit, much like they did in the fourth Test.

Ben Stokes will have to use Woakes and Wood wisely as they are the trump cards for him at the moment.

How will England fare on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test? Let us know what you think.