3 things England need to do right to dominate Sri Lanka on Day 3 of 1st Test 

England have their noses in front of Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester. After exhilarating action on the first two days, the hosts would want wicketkeeper-batter Jamie Smith to score big and surge the lead on Day 3.

Batting first, Sri Lanka began poorly, losing six wickets with just 92 runs on the board. Nevertheless, skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (74) and Milan Rathnayake (72) powered them to a modest total of 236. Shoaib Bashir (3/55) and Chris Woakes (3/32) took three wickets apiece.

England also started on a mediocre note, but the contributions from Harry Brook (56) and Joe Root (42) kept them in good stead. Young keeper-bat Jamie Smith then stitched together a crucial 50-plus stand with Chris Woakes (25) to take the lead. At the time of writing, they were 294 for six, with Smith (97*) and Gus Atkinson (13*) at the crease.

On that note, let's take a look at the three things England need to do to have an edge over the Sri Lankan team on Day 3.

#1 Hefty contributions from tailenders to pile on a huge 1st innings lead

Jamie Smith is close to his maiden hundred for England. He missed his century by a whisker last month against the West Indies and would look to continue his sensational form. Besides, he will have an important role to play with the tailenders in a bid to gain a healthy first-innings lead for England.

Gus Atkinson has been playing well and needs to support Smith, who averages 40-plus in first-class cricket. The next three batters are Matthew Potts, Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir. Interestingly, Potts' highest first-class score is 149*, meaning he can be useful down the order.

With a Test fifty to his name, Wood is also another vital player to enhance the lead for England.

#2 Secure early breakthroughs to put Sri Lanka on the backfoot

The first innings saw the pace trio of Matthew Potts, Mark Wood and Chris Woakes being at their best in terms of inducing wickets with the new ball. They need to put in a similar type of performance in the second essay to wipe out Sri Lanka's top-order.

If the trio isn't able to take wickets upfront, Mark Wood can use his excess pace and bounce to unsettle the opposition.

#3 Shoaib Bashir continuing his good wicket-taking form

Emerging off-spinner Shoaib Bashir has been successful with 26 wickets in six Test appearances, before this game. Bashir has continued taking wickets - be it at home or in the subcontinent - and he needs to make the most of the Day 3 pitch.

In the first innings, the off-spinner dismissed experienced batter Dinesh Chandimal, before scalping Dhananjaya de Silva to break his blossoming 63-run stand with Milan Rathnayaken. In the end, he also dismissed Rathnayake, who was looking well set after scoring a half-century on debut.

