3 things England need to do to take advantage on Day 4 of 1st Ashes 2023 Test

The first Ashes Test has tilted in Australia's favor. In a gripping 22-ball period interrupted by rain, the visitors claimed two wickets for two runs to gain an advantage in the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

England, who had started their second innings at 26 for 0 after a delay of 75 minutes, saw both openers, Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, dismissed within four balls of each other. Play was cut short by another thunder shower, but Pat Cummins and Scott Boland made their mark during the limited time, taking the two crucial wickets.

England would hope to quickly change the tone and momentum of the match. On the other hand, Australia would want to continue with the same intensity and if the conditions are similar to what we saw on Day 3, it could be a cracking contest.

Here are three things England need to do to take advantage on Day 4 of the first Ashes 2023 Test:

#3 See off the new ball

Ollie Pope will have his task cut out

In this new era of ‘Bazball’ cricket, England never want to buckle down. But they will need to revisit this option and see off the new ball in the first hour of day four. Despite England’s commendable intent, there is a lingering question about how they will adapt their gameplan when the opposition hold the upper hand in the game.

This will be a huge question when the batters take the field and this is where Joe Root and Ollie Pope need to be smart. One hour of watchful batting will deflate the Australians and the fields will open up.

#2 Counter Nathan Lyon

Nathan Lyon will be a big threat on a turning pitch in 1st Ashes Test

The Edgbaston pitch will turn and with Nathan Lyon in the ranks, Australia will be keen to get the ace of- spinner in the game as soon as possible. Again, Joe Root is the key figure here – he is a master player of off-spin and how he tackles Lyon will set the marker for the rest of the England batting order.

Harry Brook was all attack against Lyon in the first innings but was dismissed in a freak manner, and he too would be keen to continue his assault. How England tackle Nathan Lyon will be another key metric on how this Test will be decided, especially on day four.

#1 Middle order to step up

Stokes and Brook - two key men in the middle in the Ashes

Since the openers are now back and the ball is still pretty new, it will be a tough job for Ollie Pope and Joe Root. This is where the England middle order needs to step up.

Harry Brook looked superb in the first innings as did Jonny Bairstow and they would now need their captain Ben Stokes to be more than a slogger in the second dig.

Nathan Lyon will be a threat, and a left-right combination can unsettle him as well as other bowlers. Once they see off the first hour, the middle order has to take over the mantle and put the game well away from Australia’s reach.

