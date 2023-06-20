3 things England need to do to win 1st Ashes Test on Day 5

The first Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia, being played at Edgbaston in Birmingham, is heading for a thrilling finish. Going into Day 5, Australia need 174 runs for victory, while England need seven wickets to take a significant 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

In a match where fortunes have swung like a pendulum, Australia were set a target of 281 on Day 4 by England. The hosts resumed their second innings on 28/2, but were bowled out for 273. Joe Root (46), Harry Brook (46) and Ben Stokes (43) all made handy contributions, but could not carry on. A good cameo from Ollie Robinson (27) helped England extend their lead.

For Australia, skipper Pat Cummins and seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon claimed four wickets each. However, England’s bowlers also hit back to reduce the Aussies to 107/3 by stumps on Day 4.

David Warner (36) and Usman Khawaja (34*) added 61 for the opening wicket before Robinson dismissed the former. Stuart Broad then had Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) caught behind as England ended the day on a high.

With the Edgbaston Test finely balanced, we analyze three things England need to do win the close contest.

#1 Dismiss Usman Khawaja cheaply

Australian opener Usman Khawaja (Pic: Getty Images)

Australian opener Khawaja has been a thorn in England’s flesh in the ongoing Test. He occupied the crease for 478 minutes in the first innings as the Aussies responded to England’s first-innings total of 393/8 declared. The left-handed batter scored a resilient 141 off 321 balls, smashing 14 fours and three sixes.

The Aussies were in trouble in the first innings, having lost three wickets for 67 runs. However, Khawaja anchored the ship, featuring in crucial partnerships with Travis Head (50), Cameron Green (38) and Alex Carey (66). Thanks to Khawaja’s excellent knock, Australia replied with 386 to England’s first-innings score.

Khawaja has looked solid in Australia’s second innings as well. Even as wickets fell around him, he went to stumps unbeaten on 34 off 81 balls, having struck six fours. England have already picked up three big wickets. However, if they fail to dislodge Khawaja early, they could be in trouble as the hosts do not have a big score to defend.

#2 Not allow any partnership to build in the first session

Stuart Broad celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith. (Pic: Getty Images)

It will be important for England to chip away at the wickets, especially in the first session. If they allow a couple of partnerships to build, things will become very easy for Australia and then they can cruise to victory at Edgbaston.

On the other hand, if England manage to pick a couple of wickets early, they could set the cat among the pigeons in the Australian camp. Khawaja and nightwatchman Scott Boland (13*) are currently at the crease. They have Travis Head, Cameron Green and Alex Carey waiting in the wings. If two or three of these batters are dismissed early, England would fancy their chances of clinching the Test match.

The hosts would do well to remember that Australia lost their last four wickets for the addition of merely 14 runs in the first innings. Speaking about the batting collapse, England pacer Robinson had cheekily commented that Australia have got ‘three No. 11s’.

#3 All England bowlers need to chip in

Moeen Ali might have a role to play on Day 5. (Pic: Getty Images)

Since England only have 174 runs to defend, they cannot afford for any of their bowlers to have an off day. Broad was brilliant towards the end of Day 4, getting the massive scalps of Labuschagne and Smith. The hosts will need him to carry on in the same vein on the last day of the Test as well.

England would also look for some magic from veteran pacer James Anderson, who has only claimed one wicket in the Test thus far. Robinson and Stokes will also need to have some kind of an impact. Knowing Stokes, he might try out Root and Brook with the ball again to entice a false stroke from the Aussie batters.

Even if some of the bowlers do not pick up wickets, it is important that they do not give easy runs because England need to keep things extremely tight from start to finish.

