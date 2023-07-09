3 things England need to do to win 3rd Ashes 2023 Test on Day 4

Another potential Ashes thriller awaits cricket fans all around the globe as England look to chase down the target of 251 runs on the fourth day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley. After finishing on the wrong side of two nailbiting finishes in the opening two Tests, the hosts are in a must-win situation to keep their hopes of regaining the Ashes alive.

Despite winning the toss and restricting Australia to a modest 263 on Day 1, England could not seize control of the game, scoring just 237 in their first innings. However, an inspired bowling performance on a curtailed Day 3 propelled them into the ascendency entering the fourth day.

Chasing 250, England avoided any late jitters and finished the day strongly on 27/0 in five overs. Having crossed their target of 251 in all but once in their five innings thus far in the series, the hosts will be confident of clawing back into the series with a win in the third Test.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏏



#ENGvAUS #Ashes #Cricket Rain-shortened day, but England seizes control of the game with a brilliant bowling performance, and then a bright start in the late evening, positioning themselves well for tomorrow's play. Rain-shortened day, but England seizes control of the game with a brilliant bowling performance, and then a bright start in the late evening, positioning themselves well for tomorrow's play. ☀️🏏#ENGvAUS #Ashes #Cricket https://t.co/bJCMPcvX6R

Further enhancing their belief is that England have won their last four Tests at this venue, including two higher final innings run-chases against New Zealand last year and Australia in the 2019 Ashes. Headingley has arguably also had the best batting conditions in England on Days 4 and 5 in the past five years, evidenced by a batting average of 57 per wicket and a scoring rate of 3.70 runs per over in the fourth innings.

Considering the start and their recent history at Headingley, the hosts will rightly enter Day 4 as the favorites.

However, here are three things England would need to do on Day 4 to ensure they complete the victory in the 3rd Ashes 2023 Test.

#1 England should bat Joe Root at No.3

Joe Root will look to repeat his heroics from last year against New Zealand.

England batted young sensation Harry Brook at No.3 in the first innings of the third Test owing to the injury to Ollie Pope. The move, unfortunately, did not pay dividends, as the right-handed batter was dismissed for only three runs.

Considering his inexperience at the international level and all his success so far coming in at the middle-order, the hosts will be better served batting Brook at No.4 and moving Joe Root to one-drop.

The 32-year-old veteran has batted at No. 3 several times during his illustrious Test career. In 59 innings, Root averages almost 40 at the position, with four centuries. His overall highest score of 254 came batting at one drop against Pakistan in 2016.

More importantly, Root's experience in negating the threat of the new ball could come in handy for England to avoid losing quick wickets early in the day. Also noteworthy is the champion batter's excellent record in run chases at his home ground in England's last two games.

While much is talked about Ben Stokes' heroics in the Headingley Test four years ago, Root initially set up the run chase with a valuable 77 batting at No.3. Last year against New Zealand at the same venue, the veteran batter produced another match-winning knock of 86* in a run chase of 296. Sandwiched between the two fourth innings classics at Headingley was also a brilliant 121 against India in 2021.

England will go a long way to winning the game should Joe Root bat at No.3 and replicate his performances over the past few years on his home ground.

#2 England need to neutralize the Pat Cummins threat

Pat Cummins demolished England in the first innings of the match.

Pat Cummins is likely to be the biggest thorn in England's side as they look to chase down the target of 251 to stay alive in the series. The Aussie skipper was surprisingly disappointing in his two-over spell last evening and will be raring to make amends on Day 4.

The No.2 ranked Test bowler in the world was the star of the show in the hosts' first innings, picking up six wickets in his 18 overs to restrict them to only 237. While his overall bowling average of 21.91 is staggering in and of itself, Cummins also averages an incredible 22.38 in English conditions.

The 30-year-old has also grabbed 10 wickets in his three innings at Headingley. Also noteworthy is that Cummins has dismissed Joe Root ten times in Tests, with the star batter averaging a paltry 22.50 against the ace pacer.

Cummins has also dismissed the England skipper Ben Stokes five times in Tests, including one at a crucial moment in the second innings of the first Test at Edgbaston. Negating the Pat Cummins threat will be paramount for England to emerge victorious in the Headingley Test match.

#3 No Bazball!! England must follow a more traditional approach

England will look to their batters to display more defensive technique on Day 4

England should follow a more traditional Test match batting style, especially early in their innings, to overcome the threat of the skilful Aussie bowlers. While their Bazball approach has been successful over the past year, evidenced by them winning 11 of the previous 13 Tests before the Ashes, it cost England in the opening Tests.

From being in complete control of the game, the English batters squandered golden opportunities to put the Australians away with reckless strokeplay. In the first Test at Edgbaston, England were coasting at 129/3 with Joe Root and Harry Brook well set. However, the duo each played over-ambitious shots to be dismissed in the 40s, opening the gate for Australia to storm back into the contest.

The hosts also had similar casualties in the second Test at Lord's, when they collapsed from 188/1 to be bowled out for 325 thanks to careless batting.

Considering the excellent batting conditions on Days 4 and 5 at Headingley historically, England would be wise to play the ball on its merit and do away with the Bazball approach in a stiff run-chase.

Poll : 0 votes