The fourth Ashes 2023 Test between England and Australia is delicately poised going into the last day. After the first three days of the contest at Old Trafford in Manchester, England were in a commanding position, having taken a lead of 275 in the first innings and picking up four Australian wickets on the said day.

However, rain played a spoilsport on the penultimate day of the Test match and only 30 overs were bowled on the fourth day. Australia slowly but steadily worked towards wiping off the first innings deficit courtesy of a brilliant century from Marnus Labuschange. However, Joe Root dismissed Labuschange to give England a glimmer of hope going into day five.

The weather forecast for day five does not look very promising, with the forecast suggesting heavy rains throughout the day.

Here is a look at three things the hosts need to concentrate on to win the 4th Ashes Test 2023:

#1 Start the day with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes

Mark Wood has been exceptional since his inclusion in the third Test

Mark Wood and Chris Woakes have been exceptional for England since they were included in the playing XI for the third Test. Since then the duo have picked up 23 wickets between them and the Australian batters have never looked at ease against both Wood and Woakes.

Wood with his sheer pace and Woakes with his swing and seam should start Day 5 for England with the ball. Wood has a strike rate of 30.91 in Ashes 2023 and Woakes also has an exceptional strike rate of 34.67 in this series.

There should be no doubt in the mind of the skipper to start the proceedings on day five with the duo.

#2 Identify bowlers to bowl against the Australian lower order

Moeen Ali will have an important role on day five of the Ashes Test

Cameroon Green has not tasted success with the bat in Ashes 2023. He averages just 20.60 and is yet to make an impact. Pace has not troubled Green much in the series and if Wood is not able to make much of an impact on the all-rounder, Stokes could consider getting his slower bowlers on against Green. Moeen Ali and Joe Root both have dismissed Green in the series, and Stokes could consider getting them into the attack against Green.

Chris Woakes has dismissed Alex Carey twice in three innings in Ashes 2023 and the wicketkeeper-batter has struggled against the English seamer.

Mark Wood dismissed Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc twice in the Headingley Test and both have looked uncomfortable against his sheer pace. After an initial burst of a few overs, Wood could be a potent weapon for Stokes against the Australian lower order.

#3 England should make use of the new ball

James Anderson's spell with the new ball could be vital for England

The second new ball is just nine overs away and the duo of Anderson and Broad would be vital for England with the red cherry in hand.

If Woakes and Wood are unable to provide breakthroughs in the said nine overs, Stokes will in all likelihood turn to the experienced duo of Anderson and Broad with the new ball.

Anderson has picked up 38 wickets at an average of 23.58, while Broad has 46 wickets at an average of 20.91 at Old Trafford. They will look to make the new ball count for what is likely to be the last Ashes Test for the duo at Old Trafford.

Though Anderson has not been at his very best in Ashes 2023, the Lancashire seamer will look to make his last Test on his home ground special and lead England to a famous win to level the series 2-2.

All in all, weather permitting, the fifth day promises to be an exciting day with an English win very much on the cards.

