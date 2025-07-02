3 things India need to do right to beat England in the 2nd Test ft. Kuldeep Yadav's inclusion

Down 1-0 in the five-match series against England, India will need to be at their best when they face off against the hosts in the second Test. Edgbaston will host the contest from Wednesday, July 2.

Shubman Gill and Co. weren't at their best from a tactical perspective in the series opener in Leeds. Shardul Thakur's selection turned out to be a disaster as India didn't have enough attacking firepower in the bowling department. Ahead of the second Test, there has been a lot of speculation regarding the potential changes they could make.

India's squad for the Test series vs England: Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk/vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in the second Test against England.

#3 Playing Kuldeep Yadav ahead of an all-rounder could be crucial

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day One - Source: Getty

Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate claimed that India are likely to pick a second spinner for the second Test. Ravindra Jadeja is primed to retain his place in the side despite an indifferent recent run of form, meaning that either Kuldeep Yadav or Washington Sundar could make the grade in Birmingham.

Sundar offers depth in batting and has huge potential as a Test cricketer, but it's safe to say that Kuldeep will give India a better shot at picking up 20 wickets in the contest. Gill has often indicated that he wants to pick a side that can do that, even if the selections in the recent past have been contradictory to that objective.

Against England's high-risk, high-reward approach, Kuldeep could prove to be a lethal weapon. Even at the cost of fewer lower-order runs, India need to pick their ace spinner.

#2 The visitors need to bat Ravindra Jadeja higher up the order

England v India - 1st Rothesay Test Match: Day Four - Source: Getty

Ravindra Jadeja's batting alongside the tail has been consistently poor over the years. Even in the previous Test, the left-hander didn't do enough while shepherding a rather weak set of bowlers.

It would make a ton of sense for Jadeja to be used up the order, thereby opening up the lower-middle order slots for more dynamic batters who can farm the strike and find the boundary. The likes of Nitish Kumar Reddy could be suited to that role, with even Rishabh Pant potentially dropping down to No. 6 from No. 5.

Jadeja, as a batter with solid technique and the temperament to play long innings, could find his lost touch if given a bit more time at the crease.

#1 India need to field ace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah while the series is still up for grabs

BORDER GAVASKAR TROPHY TEST: JAN 05 fifth NRMA Insurance Test - Source: Getty

Gill has claimed that Jasprit Bumrah is available for the second Test but refused to guarantee the ace spearhead's participation. If Bumrah is, as they say, fit and ready to go, there's no reason why he shouldn't feature at Edgbaston.

India would find it incredibly difficult to come back from a 2-0 deficit, with or without Bumrah. And with the visitors having had a long break since the conclusion of the first Test, the 31-year-old should be well-rested. Playing him while the series is still up for grabs will be crucial.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More

