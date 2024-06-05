3 things India need to do right to beat Ireland in T20 World Cup 2024 clash

Team India will kickstart their 2024 T20 World Cup campaign with a tricky clash against Ireland in New York on June 5. The Men in Blue are among the favorites to win their second T20 World Cup title despite the recent struggles in ICC events.

While reaching the final stages has been like clockwork for India, they have failed to get over the hum and win an ICC title since the 2013 Champions Trophy.

Meanwhile, Ireland have been known for their ability to upset top-ranked sides on their day, evidenced by the number they did on eventual champions England in the previous T20 World Cup in 2022.

Team India will take confidence from their unblemished 7-0 head-to-head record against the Irish in T20Is. Yet, the Asian giants will be wary of their survival by close of margins in recent meetings against Ireland in the shortest format.

The last three battles between the sides in T20Is have been decided by 4, 2, and 33 runs. It further reinstates the point that Rohit Sharma's Men must be on top of their game to begin their World Cup campaign with a win.

On that note, let us look at three things India must do to beat Ireland in their 2024 T20 World Cup opener.

#1 India must remove the 'Paul Stirling' threat

Paul Stirling has been Ireland's biggest match-winner in T20Is.

It is a no-brainer to suggest that Team India should place all their eggs in the 'Dismiss Paul Stirling early' basket in the Ireland clash. Not only is Stirling the captain of the Irish ship, but also their all-time leading run-scorer in T20Is with over 3,500 runs.

The 33-year-old is renowned for destroying bowling attacks once set, evidenced by his 24 50+ scores and an overall strike rate of over 135 in 142 T20Is. Stirling has also been crucial to Ireland's results, averaging almost 40 at a strike rate of 138.40 in their T20I wins and under 20 at 132.40 in losses.

The massive discrepancy highlights the veteran opener's impact on Ireland's chances in a T20 game. One of the primary reasons for India's unbeaten streak against Ireland in T20Is has been their ability to keep Stirling quiet.

The Irish skipper averages a dismal 9.30 at a strike rate of 130.20 in six T20I innings against India. Rohit Sharma's Men will hope the trend continues and they remove the head of Ireland's snake to make further inroads into the rest of the batting order.

#2 India must negate the pace duo of Mark Adair and Craig Young

Adair and Young have achieved terrific success against India in T20Is.

Right-arm pacers Mark Adair and Craig Young have found tremendous success against Team India in T20Is over the years. Despite the Men in Blue coming out on top in all their encounters against Ireland, the closer games in the last two years have been largely down to the pace duo.

Adair is Ireland's all-time leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 119 scalps at a stunning average of under 20 and an economy of 7.75 in 83 games. Meanwhile, Young is fourth on the list with 73 wickets at an average of 23.41 in 64 outings.

Against India, Adair has picked up four wickets in as many games at an average of 25.50, while Young has been nothing short of sensational with seven wickets at an average of 12 in four matches.

With the New York pitch likely to be bowler-friendly if the South Africa-Sri Lanka clash is anything to go by, Team India must exhibit caution against these two Irish speedsters and not lose early wickets.

#3 India must use their left-handers wisely to expose Ireland's lack of variety in spin

Rishabh Pant against the Ireland spinners could be a match made in heaven for Team India.

Team India's best opportunity to derail the Ireland challenge could be attacking the lack of spin options, especially with left-handers, in the middle overs. Ireland's primary spinner, George Dockrell will spin the ball into the left-handers, being a left-arm spinner.

Their other two spinners, Ben While and Gareth Delany are both leg-break bowlers, that could play into the hands of the Indian left-handers. India should play both Rishabh Pant and Shivam Dube in the 11 and use them as floaters to attack the depleted Irish spin attack with no high-caliber off-spinners,

Dube has been picked mainly for his uncanny ability to destroy spinners in the middle overs. The Irish tweakers with the ball predominantly spinning into him could be just what the doctor ordered.

Pant is no different with the skill level to dismantle spinners and the duo must be out to bat when Ireland deploys their relatively weakened spinners.

