3 things India need to do right to beat New Zealand in their 2023 World Cup semifinal clash

With nine wins on the bounce, Team India are flying high in the 2023 World Cup ahead of their semifinal clash against New Zealand. They will play against the Blackcaps at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

However, the Men in Blue will know that all of that counts for basically nothing now, having experienced a painful defeat at the hands of New Zealand at the same stage back in 2019. That year, too, they finished the league stage atop the points table, but fell short at the penultimate hurdle.

Rohit Sharma and Co. have been spot-on with their planning and execution so far, but pressure does funny things to players and teams. They can't afford to be off the mark in the high-octane clash, which has everything riding on it.

Here are three things India need to do right to beat New Zealand in their 2023 World Cup semifinal clash.

#3 India need to be watchful against Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner has been one of the best bowlers in the 2023 World Cup

New Zealand are a team with many weapons in their arsenal. Nullifying their most potent bowling threat, Mitchell Santner, is something India will have to do at the Wankhede Stadium.

With 16 wickets from nine matches at an average of 24.87 and an economy rate of 4.81, Santner has been one of the best bowlers in the 2023 World Cup so far. The left-arm spinner's pace and length variations, combined with his incredible understanding of the batters he bowls to, have led him to restricting runs while also picking up wickets.

Apart from Santner, New Zealand have only two part-timers in the spin attack. The 31-year-old is the head of the snake, and taking risks against him doesn't seem wise. India need to be watchful against the left-arm spinner while capitalizing on the freebies they get from the other bowlers.

#2 Kuldeep Yadav needs to stick to the basics

Kuldeep Yadav will hold the key for India in the middle overs

The group-stage meeting between India and New Zealand saw Kuldeep Yadav go for a few runs as Daryl Mitchell and company tried to take him on down the ground.

Kuldeep seemed a touch rattled at the start after being hit for a few sixes, but came into his own as the game wore on. The Blackcaps are likely to adopt the same approach against the left-arm wrist-spinner, and given the depth in their batting, they can afford to as well.

Kuldeep will do well to take heart from the second half of his spell against the Kiwis, where he quickened his pace up and pulled his lengths back while also trusting his variations to land in the right areas. He has been superb throughout the World Cup and will want to pass his biggest test till date with flying colors as he holds the key in the middle overs.

#1 India's batters shouldn't change their approach in the high-pressure game

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma needs to be his aggressive self at the top

Yes, India were reduced to 5/3 by the same opposition in the 2019 World Cup semifinal, but they can't afford to approach this game any differently to the way they've played throughout the competition.

Rohit Sharma has played a high-risk brand of cricket in the 2023 World Cup, and Shubman Gill has also been willing to play his shots. The duo will have a task on their hands against Trent Boult and Tim Southee, especially if they bat under the lights at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, Rohit and Gill will have to stick to their aggressive approach and look to put the Kiwi bowlers under pressure. Barring his three-fer against Sri Lanka, Boult hasn't appeared to be at his best in the 2023 World Cup. Southee missed a good chuck of the tournament, while Lockie Ferguson can be horribly expensive now and then.

