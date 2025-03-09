3 things India need to do right to beat New Zealand in the 2025 Champions Trophy Final ft. retaining Kuldeep Yadav

The last time India were involved in a 50-over ICC final, they arguably dropped the ball from a tactical perspective. A curiously designed pitch in Ahmedabad played a big role in their defeat as the Men in Blue lost a golden opportunity to reclaim the World Cup on home soil.

This time, India are unlikely to have much say over the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, they will once again be up against a quality opposition in the form of New Zealand, whose players know what it takes to perform on the big stage.

As a result, Rohit Sharma and Co. will need to get their planning and tactics absolutely right in the summit clash. They have been on a tear in ODI cricket, but even in the ongoing tournament, there has been some room for improvement when it comes to strategy.

India's squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja.

On that note, here are three things India need to do right in the final of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

#3 Rohit Sharma needs to use more pace in the middle overs

India Portraits - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

India are likely to continue with their four-man spin attack, but against New Zealand's middle order, they might need to turn to a few overs of pace from Mohammed Shami and Hardik Pandya. Rohit used a few overs of Shami in the semifinal against Australia to great effect, and a similar strategy could be effective against the Black Caps.

Varun Chakaravarthy could be brought on early to set the cat among the pigeons, with Rachin Ravindra being one of India's most important targets. The middle order, featuring Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham, are quite good against spin and have positive matchups (largely, at least) against Kuldeep Yadav.

Bringing on Shami and Hardik to bowl some hard lengths could work well, with both batters not known to be excellent players of the short ball. Mitchell has tried to hack a few across the line and down the ground, but he hasn't been in total control.

That would also allow India to backload Kuldeep, who has proven to be a useful option at the death. Neither Shami nor Hardik are known for their death bowling, and having a spinner in that phase could prove decisive.

#2 India need to stick to their four-spinner combination despite Kuldeep Yadav's indifferent form

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

There has been some conversation about Kuldeep's place in the side. The left-arm wrist-spinner hasn't been at his best since returning from injury, with his speeds in particular coming under question.

However, for the all-important final, India need to keep faith in Kuldeep, who has been an outright match-winner in the ODI format over the last two years. The pitch in Dubai is bound to offer more for the spinners, and neither Harshit Rana nor Arshdeep Singh are more suited to producing wicket-taking opportunities.

#1 India need to attack Michael Bracewell in particular

Bangladesh v India - ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Over the last two matches, oppositions have tried to attack Michael Bracewell. India themselves tried to do that, with the Kiwi off-spinner resorting to slightly defensive lines and lengths as a response.

With Mitchell Santner in excellent bowling form and India having plenty of right-handers, they need to put Bracewell under pressure in the middle overs. This could force Santner to bring on Ravindra, who occasionally loses his radar. The Men in Blue can gain control over the contest if they are able to find regular boundaries through the middle overs.

