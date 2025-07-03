3 things India need to do right to dominate Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test ft. Shubman Gill

Honors were even on Day 1 of the second Test between India and England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, July 2. Sent into bat, the visitors went to stumps on the opening day at 310-5 after 85 overs.

India got off to a poor start with the willow as KL Rahul was bowled for an ungainly two off 26 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal (87) and Karun Nair (31) lifted India, adding 80 for the second wicket. Just before lunch, India lost Nair as he fended a brilliant short ball from Brydon Carse to second slip.

Jaiswal and skipper Shubman Gill (114*) featured in another impressive stand, adding 66 runs for the third wicket. The latter was looking good for his second hundred in as many Tests, but fell 13 short as he edged a cut to the keeper. Rishabh Pant (25) fell in his attempt to take on Shoaib Bashir, but Gill and Ravindra Jadeja (41*) added an unbroken 99 for the sixth wicket.

With no team gaining a significant advantage after Day 1 in Birmingham, we take a look at three things India need to do to dominate Day 2 of the contest.

#1 Gill and Jadeja need to ensure India don't lose a wicket in the first hour on Day 2

Gill and Jadeja featured in an impressive stand on the opening day of the second Test. However, they need to start afresh on Thursday. The visitors need to ensure that they do not lose any wicket in the first hour on Thursday.

Both skipper Gill and Jadeja will need to show plenty of resolve in the first session because an early wicket can turn the momentum of the game England's way. Gill, who is currently batting on 114, should look to post a big hundred. Also, Jadeja, who came under fire after his lackluster show in Leeds, has a chance to silence critics. If he can post a big score, it would boost his confidence with the ball too.

#2 Team India cannot afford another shocking lower order batting collapse

In the first Test in Leeds, India batted themselves into a position of dominance in both the innings, only to give away the advantage on a platter. The visitors were 430-3 in the first innings when Gill fell attempting an aggressive stroke off spinner Bashir. The innings crumbled like a pack of cards as India went from 430-3 to 471 all out, losing seven wickets for 41 runs.

Having thrown away a great opportunity to post a 600-plus total on the board, the visitors did well to fight back into the contest at Headingley. After gaining a slender lead of six runs, they found themselves at 333-4 in the second innings. India could have given England a target in excess of 420. Instead, they again lost 6-31 to be bowled out for 364. England then chased down 371 without much trouble.

India just cannot afford another lower order batting collapse. They will need a significant contribution from all-rounder Washington Sundar. More importantly, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna need to hang around and ensure that India at least cross the 500-run mark. Anything below that and England would be pleased with their effort.

#3 India must pick up at least a couple of wickets by stumps on Day 2

After posting a 500-plus total on the board, India must ensure that they pick up at least a couple of England wickets by stumps on Day 2. The visitors need to create pressure on the opposition and not allow Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett to get off to a confident start.

India will be handicapped in the absence of lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been rested for the Test. There will be a lot of pressure on the trio of Akash Deep, Siraj and Prasidh to deliver the goods. At the same time, this is also an opportunity for the Indian team to prove that there is more to their bowling attack than just Bumrah, especially when playing away from home.

