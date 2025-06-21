3 things India need to do right to extend dominance on Day 2 of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test ft. Rishabh Pant

Team India completely dominated Day 1 of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on Friday, June 20. Sent into bat by the hosts, India posted 359-3 in 85 overs of play. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (101) and skipper Shubman Gill (127*) hit magnificent hundreds, while Rishabh Pant (65*) and KL Rahul (42) also made significant contributions.

Batting first, the visitors got off to a solid start as Jaiswal and Rahul added 91 for the first wicket. Following Rahul's dismissal, debutant Sai Sudharsan fell for a duck, caught down leg off England captain Ben Stokes. Gill and Jaiswal then added 129 for the third wicket, while Gill and Pant featured in an unbroken fourth-wicket stand of 138.

Ahead of Day 2 of the first Test at Headingley in Leeds on Saturday, we look at three things India need to do right to extend their dominance in the contest.

#1 Rishabh Pant must go on to reach a hundred

While Gill and Jaiswal were undoubtedly the standout stars for the visitors on Day 1, there will be high hopes from Pant on Day 2. In the last over of play on Friday, he jumped out of his crease and clobbered the first ball from Chris Woakes for a maximum even as a fielder was placed at deep square-leg.

Pant can get out in frustrating ways, but it is equally true that his unpredictability is also what makes him a dangerous batter. While India will be keen for Gill to carry on and post a big hundred, they also want Pant to convert his knock into three figures. If he does that, the keeper-batter will score his runs at a fast pace and put the opposition under even greater pressure.

The southpaw had a harrowing time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) while captaining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). However, Test cricket is one format where he seems at greater ease. Day 1 in Leeds saw Pant mix aggression and caution. On Day 2, he could go on an all-out attack, with India in a good position.

#2 Lower order must make crucial contributions

Apart from hoping that Gill and Pant extend their partnership, India will also need some crucial contributions from the lower order. Karun Nair is the next man in. He is making a comeback to Test cricket, having last represented India in the format in March 2017. With a solid platform being laid by the top and middle order, Karun has a great opportunity to build on the same and notch up a substantial score.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur can also come up with handy knocks. Both have been in reasonably good form with the willow of late. The visitors must ensure that they score 600, which would significantly dent England's chances of winning the Test. India cannot allow England to get back into the contest by suffering a batting collapse. The hosts could pounce on the opportunity.

#3 India must pick up at least a couple of wickets before stumps

After posting a mammoth first innings total, Team India's bowlers must then ensure that they do not allow England to get off to a flying start. Irrespective of the total that India achieve in their first innings, England would be expected to hit back with the willow right from the word go.

While the hosts would look to put the pressure back on India by stumps on Day 2, their approach would also give the bowlers a chance to pick up wickets. If India can dismiss a couple of batters cheaply by stumps on Day 2 in Leeds, without giving away too many runs, they would have had another good day in the office.

The visitors will have high hopes from lead pacer Jasprit Bumrah yet again. Having said that, the likes of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna would also be expected to make an impact. If all three get their act right, they could put England in trouble by stumps on Day 2 in Leeds.

