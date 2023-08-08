3 things India need to do right to win the 3rd T20I vs West Indies

Team India are on the brink of losing their first T20I series since 2021 as they currently stare at a 0-2 deficit in the ongoing five-match series against the West Indies. The Men in Blue, under Hardik Pandya's leadership, have been far from their best in the series so far and will have to step up across all departments to ignite a potential comeback.

While the margins of the defeats have been quite close, it is evident that Team India are lagging considerably. Their performances in the series have been criticized and it has certainly been a rocky start to preparations for the 2024 T20 World Cup, which will be held in the Caribbean and the USA.

The management has a lot of questions to answer after losing consecutive T20Is against the West Indies for the first time. Poor returns by the top-order batters, shoddy shot selection, and illogical decision-making have all contributed to the series score until now.

There is a lot of room for improvement, and on that note, here are three things India need to do right to win 3rd T20I vs West Indies.

#1 Devise a better approach to bat on slow, sluggish wickets

Team India have had trouble settling on the rather slow surfaces on offer in the T20I series. Both matches so far have seen scores around the 150-run mark, and a similar trend is likely to be observed in the third T20I as well.

The template of going hard from the top has yielded results for teams across the world. However, these kinds of pitches demand a different kind of approach, one which India are struggling to come up with.

The visitors are determined to stick with their pledge to go hard from the word go, but the lack of batting depth is holding them back from doing so. Since the ploy is not paying off, a bit of patience might do the trick.

After the previous contest, Tilak Varma admitted that they were arguably 10 runs short of the ideal score. Once again, patience, leading to more wickets in hand at the back end of the innings will be the key while batting in the first or second innings.

#2 One of the top-order batter has to anchor and bat deep

The left-hand-right-hand opening pair of Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan makes for good reading on paper, but the reality is that the duo have only put up 21 runs for the opening wicket across the last two matches.

Since the duo has played all seven matches on the ongoing tour so far, a change through rest might not be the worst idea. The in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal is on the sidelines waiting for his debut and while it is far from the ideal situation to introduce the youngster, there is no doubt to suggest that he is not ready for the challenge.

Irrespective of what the top order might look like for the third ODI, it is essential for one of them to carry the bat in the innings. The old-school T20 batting requires an anchor, and Team India could use one considering the fragility in the middle order as well.

Barring Tilak Varma, no batter has looked at ease in the series. The presence of a settled batter constantly occupying one end of the crease might prove to be the boost India are searching for in a bid to score above par.

#3 Better use of spinners

Yuzvendra Chahal's double strike in the 16th over of the second T20I and Hardik Pandya's decision to not give his fourth over was criticized. The spinners have been key in the Caribbean tour so far, but they have not been used wisely to get the most out of them.

Axar Patel has bowled only two overs in the series and was not given the ball in the second T20I at all. Akeal Hosein, a left-arm spinner, much like Axar has been wreaking havoc for the Windies in the series.

Hardik Pandya has to figure out a way to bring the spinners into play and perhaps consider Kuldeep Yadav back into the playing XI, if fit.

The third T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to take place on Tuesday at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Will Team India avoid a series defeat with a win in the third T20I? Let us know what you think.