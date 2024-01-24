3 things to look forward to in the 1st IND vs ENG Test

Arguably the most significant series of the 2023-25 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle will commence in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25 as India and England face off in the first of five matches.

The build-up to the India vs England series has been nothing short of blockbuster. Plenty of storylines surround the highly anticipated clash between two of the best Test sides in the world, and it promises to be entertaining throughout despite the absence of Virat Kohli for the first two matches.

Here are three things to look forward to in the first Test between India and England.

#3 Will England come out swinging?

Zak Crawley was excellent during the 2023 Ashes

During the 2023 Ashes, Zak Crawley made his intentions clear by hammering a boundary through the covers to kickstart the series. Pat Cummins immediately spread the field out, and England were already in the driver's seat.

How will Ben Stokes and his men start off against India? If they bat first, Crawley and Ben Duckett will undoubtedly try to put the pressure on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. If they bowl, meanwhile, Mark Wood will be right at the throats of the Indian batters with his express pace.

The start of a Test series, especially one as long as the India vs England rubber, might not mean much in the grand context of things. But given the history involving these two teams, it'll be extremely interesting to see if England will come out swinging.

#2 The Hyderabad pitch is expected to turn

How will the wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium behave?

India head coach Rahul Dravid has suggested that the pitch at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will offer turn right from the outset. England seem to believe that too, having picked Wood as the sole fast bowler in their XI.

How the pitch plays and what India's strategy is with respect to making the most of their home advantage are two things that will shape the course of the series. Rank turners might play into the visitors' hands while also creating a great deal of furore among players and the media.

A sporting wicket, meanwhile, could lend itself to an excellent contest. Irrespective of the kind of pitch that is rolled out, it will be at the forefront of all narratives, especially after what transpired in the 2023 World Cup final.

#1 India will be without Pujara, Rahane and Kohli after an eternity

Ajinkya Rahane's Test career might be over

It's been 12 years since India played a Test without all three of Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli. Back in 2011, the team took on the West Indies in Delhi and Kolkata, with both matches not featuring the aforementioned trio.

Pujara and Rahane have been dropped from the Test squad after years of middling form, while Kohli will miss the first two matches against England due to personal reasons. Without the trio, who have formed the backbone of the middle order over the years, India will have a real challenge on their hands.

Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin will all need to contribute to offset the absence of the experienced trio. While Kohli will likely return later in the series, Pujara and Rahane are probably gone for good from the Test team, and India will need to start grooming ideal replacements.

How India fare in a Test without three of their most important batters of the last decade will be something to keep a keen eye on.

