3 things to look forward to in the 2023 World Cup Final between India and Australia

The group stage of the 2023 World Cup had 45 matches, and the semifinal stage had two more. The tournament started on October 5, and it's been a thrilling few weeks of action.

It has all come down to this - India vs Australia, in the all-important 2023 World Final, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Sunday, November 19. While the Men in Blue beat New Zealand in the first semifinal, Australia slugged it out against South Africa and came out on top.

A clash as big as the World Cup Final is always going to have millions on eyeballs trained on it. There are several narratives that will play out in the summit clash, which will feature two of the world's best ODI teams going toe-to-toe with each other.

Here are three things to look forward to in the 2023 World Cup Final between India and Australia.

#3 Can Shubman Gill put an exclamation point on his 2023 World Cup campaign?

Shubman Gill hasn't scored a World Cup century yet

With 350 runs in eight matches at an average of 50.00 and a strike rate of 108.02, Shubman Gill is India's fifth-highest run-getter in the 2023 World Cup. Those numbers are great, but they aren't quite Shubman Gill numbers.

The young opener, who was breaking ODI records for fun in the lead-up to the World Cup, hasn't stamped his authority on the tournament in the manner he was expected to. He is yet to cross the three-figure mark and has often played second fiddle to Rohit Sharma.

Gill is known to step up in crunch matches, with notable displays in the 2018 U19 World Cup as well as the Indian Premier League. He loves batting in Ahmedabad, and he could put the exclamation point on what has been a decent debut World Cup campaign so far with a stellar display in the summit clash.

#2 A repeat of the 2003 World Cup Final, with the roles reversed, could be on the cards

Ricky Ponting is expected to be in attendance for the 2023 World Cup Final

The 2003 World Cup Final is one that hangs over the head of Indian fans around the world, two decades after its conclusion.

Sourav Ganguly elected to field first in Johannesburg, and Australia made 359/2. Ricky Ponting helped himself to a rapid 140, with Adam Gilchrist and Damien Martyn making fifties as well.

By the time Glenn McGrath forced Sachin Tendulkar to play a pull and caught the resulting top edge, India were all but out of the contest. 234 was all they managed to finish what was turning out to be a dominant campaign on a sour note.

In 2003, Australia were the only team to beat India in the group stage. This time, India were one of only two sides to beat Australia in the group stage. The hosts are rampant and unbeaten, and the visitors are good but not quite on the same level.

Could a repeat of the 2003 final, with the roles reversed, be on the cards? Indian fans, as well as those in attendance in Ahmedabad, will hope for the same. Speaking of those in attendance...

#1 The Ahmedabad crowd could, in itself, be historic

There won't be much yellow amid the orange seats at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Cricket is a global sport, but has it ever been able to arrange a crowd as big as the one we'll see on Sunday for its biggest clash? The Narendra Modi Stadium, with a capacity in six digits, will likely be chock-full for the marquee meeting between India and Australia.

Adding to the magical experience will be the fact that most of those in attendance will be cheering for the home team. With various dignitaries and eminent personalities in attendance, apart from entertainment segments throughout the game, a spectacle is bound to unfold in Ahmedabad.

Even for those watching from home, the raucous nature of the crowd and their unwavering support will mean something. The sport of cricket, on the whole, has something to look forward to on Sunday.

