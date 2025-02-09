3 things to look forward to in the 2nd India vs England ODI ft. Rohit Sharma's form

India and England will clash swords in the second ODI of the three-match series in Cuttack on Sunday, February 9. The Men in Blue, who won the T20I rubber by a convincing 4-1 margin, currently hold a 1-0 lead in the 50-over assignment.

India could consider a change or two for the second ODI. While the hosts will want to seal the series and finalize their ideal combination for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, Jos Buttler and his men will have an eye on leveling the scores and improving their white-ball form.

Either way, an enthralling contest between two world-class teams beckons.

India’s squad for the ODI series against England: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the second ODI between India and England.

#3 Rohit Sharma needs to stand up, and now

Rohit Sharma's 2023 World Cup campaign was the stuff of legend, but after everything that has happened in the other two formats since then, he isn't exactly secure in the playing XI despite being the captain. Short of form and confidence right now, the opening batter needs to deliver on what is expected to be a batting-friendly surface in Cuttack.

Rohit seemed bereft of any rhythm in the opening ODI and was dismissed cheaply while trying to play an attacking shot. He needs to give himself a few balls to get used to the pace of the wicket, although he must still stay true to the attacking approach that has yielded rich dividends in the 50-over format.

Rohit's form will be one of the major talking points during the second ODI between India and England.

#2 Cuttack is expected to throw up a flat track

The last ODI played at this venue was a good few years ago, but in that match, India and England played out a high-scoring encounter. Cuttack, known for its flat track and quick outfield, could coax both teams into playing their most entertaining brand of cricket.

India and England have deep batting lineups and head coaches who are hell-bent on playing a certain way. Both powerplays are expected to produce big runs, and the ODI middle-overs field restrictions mean that 300-plus totals are much easier to come these days.

A proper boundary-hitting exhibition could be on the cards in the second ODI, and that's always a treat to watch.

#1 Virat Kohli is fit for the 2nd ODI

Reports suggest that Virat Kohli, who missed the opening ODI with a knee issue, has been passed fit for the Cuttack encounter. Like Rohit, the senior batter hasn't been in the best of form in other formats and needs a score to allay concerns over his recent displays.

Kohli's best format is and has always been ODIs, meaning that he has an excellent opportunity to get himself back among the runs on Sunday. India play a high number of 50-over matches in the ongoing calendar year, including the all-important Champions Trophy, and they will need the superstar to be on top of his game.

