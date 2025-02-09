Is Virat Kohli playing in IND vs ENG 2025 2nd ODI?

Team India batting star Virat Kohli cultivated plenty of stir due to his absence from the playing eleven in the first ODI against England at the Vidarbha Cricket Association in Nagpur. However, the former Indian skipper has recovered from the knee injury that kept him out of the Nagpur ODI and has returned to the eleven for the second game in Cuttack on Sunday.

The right-handed batter has replaced Yashasvi Jaiswal in the line-up for the second ODI in Cuttack, with the latter opening the innings but managing only 15 runs. With Kohli enduring a lean run in recent times, the 36-year-old will be keen to make an impact as the Men in Blue look to seal the series.

The veteran has a strong record in one-day cricket, accumulating 13906 runs in 295 ODIs at 58.18. He is also only 94 runs away from becoming the third batter in the format to cross the 14000-run landmark.

Trending

Shubman Gill, who batted at No.3 in Kohli's absence in Nagpur and scored a match-winning 87, had already revealed that the Delhi-born cricketer was fit to play the second ODI. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer had disclosed that it was due to the 36-year-old's last-minute injury that he got an opportunity but justified his position by scoring a quick-fire 59.

England opt to bat first as Virat Kohli returns and Varun Chakravarthy makes his ODI debut

Jos Buttler and Rohit Sharma. (Image Credits: Getty)

After losing the toss in Nagpur, England have won what could be an important toss in Cuttack and opted to bat first. The tourists face a must-win situation as they look to keep the series alive and regain momentum ahead of the Champions Trophy.

They have also made three changes, bringing in Mark Wood, Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton for Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse and Jacob Bethell. Varun Chakravarthy, who had a T20I series to remember against England, has been handed a debut, with Kuldeep Yadav making way.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news