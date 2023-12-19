3 things to look forward to in the 2nd ODI between India and South Africa

Action in the India vs South Africa ODI series will move from Johannesburg to Gqeberha as the Men in Blue look to seal the three-match rubber on Tuesday, December 19.

The ODI will transpire on the same day as the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction, which will be held in Dubai. A day-night game, the India vs South Africa contest might not have as much interest in it due to the presence of the cash-rich league's mega event.

Despite that, though, there are reasons that suggest the second ODI is one game that needs to be tuned into. India's tour of the Rainbow Nation has already produced plenty of memorable moments, with the T20I series being drawn and the first ODI witnessing some excellent spells of bowling.

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the second ODI between India and South Africa.

#3 Nandre Burger is an exciting talent despite his lack of returns so far

Nandre Burger [right] made his ODI debut in the previous game

Nandre Burger has now made his international debut in both white-ball formats. The exciting left-arm pacer hasn't had a great deal of wicket-taking return so far, but he appears to be a fantastic prospect.

Burger has touched speeds close to 150 kmph on a regular basis and has gotten the ball to move both ways. In the last game, he was unlucky not to have Sai Sudharsan trapped in front of the stumps as South Africa turned down the chance to review the umpire's not-out decision.

Players like Burger are rare even in international cricket. Without the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee, the 28-year-old will be one to watch out for on Tuesday.

#2 Can Sai Sudharsan continue to make a statement?

Sai Sudharsan made an unbeaten fifty on his ODI debut

Burger wasn't the only debutant in the opening ODI between India and South Africa. The visitors handed out a cap as well, with B Sai Sudharsan making his maiden appearance for the senior side.

Sai Sudharsan started off in terrific fashion, creaming a drive through cover to get off the mark. He found the boundary nine times in his unbeaten fifty, playing second fiddle to Shreyas Iyer and putting away anything in his zone in an excellent second-wicket partnership.

Sai Sudharsan is held in high regard by just about everyone, and whether he can continue his excellent start to international cricket is a storyline that will be in focus in the second ODI.

#1 How will India replace Shreyas Iyer?

Shreyas Iyer has been pulled from the ODI squad to focus on the Tests

Shreyas Iyer, who made a half-century in the first ODI, will play no further part in the series. The batter has been pulled from the squad to focus on the upcoming two-Test rubber, which will be part of the 2023-25 World Test Championship.

India have two options to replace Shreyas - Rajat Patidar and Rinku Singh. It remains to be seen which direction the Men in Blue take, with both batters having genuine cases to be part of the side.

While Patidar has been around the ODI setup longer and is more suited to be a straight swap for Shreyas at No. 3, Rinku has excelled in T20Is and has the game to be a match-winner in the 50-over format as well. If Rinku comes in, Tilak Varma could be the man to come in at the fall of the first wicket.

How India replace Shreyas is something that will give insights into the team management's thinking, and that will be vital as they attempt to rebound from the disappointment of the 2023 World Cup final.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.