3 things to look forward to in the 3rd T20I between India and Australia

If you feel saturated by India vs Australia contests, then you probably need to look away, because they aren't ending soon. Three matches are yet to come, with the first of those to be played in Guwahati on Tuesday, November 28.

Luckily, though, the series has delivered so far. The opening clash was a last-ball thriller, and while the second one wasn't as tightly contested, it produced plenty of fireworks and eye-catching performances. Despite being just after the 2023 World Cup, the rubber has been a fun watch.

The same pattern can be expected to continue on Tuesday, with the potential return of a big name as well as a more hard-fought contest on the cards. Australia need to win, with the series on the line, and won't go down without a fight.

Here are three things to look forward to in the third T20I between India and Australia.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav could claim his first T20I series as skipper

India's skipper has been good in the series so far

Suryakumar Yadav, India's 13th T20I skipper, has done a good job so far. Stepping in for the injured Hardik Pandya, he has marshaled his troops well and has been on point not just with his bowling changes but with the bat as well.

Suryakumar will now have the chance to secure his maiden T20I series win as captain. The Men in Blue have a 2-0 lead in the three-match assignment, and he will want to stamp his authority on what has been a productive outing so far.

It's not often that players get the chance to lead India. Suryakumar deserves such a triumph under his presumably short tenure, especially in a format that he has aced over the last few years.

#2 Will Travis Head be back for Australia?

Travis Head has been given a breather following his World Cup exploits

Glenn Maxwell and Adam Zampa made their way back into the Australian playing XI for the second T20I. While neither player made much of an impact, the visitors are slowly reaching the ideal combination they can put out for the series.

Another player who could return is Travis Head, who has been taking a deserved break since leading the Aussies to the 2023 World Cup title. Apart from his sensational hundred in the final, the explosive southpaw starred in the semifinal against South Africa. He was the Player of the Match in both big games.

India's fast bowlers have struggled to hit their straps lately, and the last thing they will want is to run into a rampaging Head. If he features on Tuesday, his matchup against the home bowlers will be one to watch out for, especially if he replaces the pedestrian Steve Smith.

#1 On the chopping block, Ruturaj Gaikwad needs to finetune his attacking game

India's current vice-captain labored to a fifty in the last game

Shreyas Iyer is all set to return for the final two T20Is. He will also take over vice-captaincy of the side from Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is currently serving as Suryakumar's deputy.

When Shreyas enters the fold, who will make way? It's hard to drop Ishan Kishan after successive half-centuries, and Tilak Varma hasn't had enough of a chance to make a mark.

Shreyas needs to bat in the top four, and the best way for India to achieve that will be to drop Gaikwad and promote Kishan to the top of the order.

Gaikwad's place in the XI could thus be on the line on Tuesday, and he will need to come up with a convincing display in order to persuade the team management to keep him in the side.

There are also questions regarding whether the 26-year-old's game is developed enough for him to play ahead of the likes of Shubman Gill at the T20I level. He will want to answer them and bat at a higher strike rate.

