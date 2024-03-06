3 things to look forward to in the 5th IND vs ENG Test ft. R Ashwin's 100th

A captivating series is nearing its end, with India and England all set to lock horns one final time in Dharamsala from Thursday, March 7.

While Ben Stokes and Co. made their intentions clear with a memorable win in the series opener in Hyderabad, India have assumed control since then. The hosts won in Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Ranchi to seal the five-match rubber, but there's plenty to play for in the fifth and final Test.

It's been more than a decade since a visiting team won two matches in a Test series in India, and England have the chance to set that record straight. More importantly, World Test Championship points are at stake, and many players will be in the spotlight for various reasons.

Here are three things to look forward to in the fifth Test between India and England.

#3 R Ashwin is all set to play his 100th Test

Ashwin celebrates: India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Three

One of India's greatest bowlers will play his 100th Test in Dharamsala. R Ashwin, who recently crossed the 500-wicket mile marker in Rajkot, is all set to add another feather to his decorated cap.

Ashwin is a bowler who comes once in a generation and deserves every bit of appreciation he can get. He didn't gave a great start to the series and has been far from his best overall, but chipped in with a crucial contribution in the second innings of the Ranchi Test.

Ashwin's battles against Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes, in particular, will be watched keenly. He might also have a skirmish with another man playing his 100th Test...

#2 Ashwin won't be the only new member of the 100-Test club

Jonny Bairstow poses in picturesque Dharamsala ahead of his 100th Test

The numbers suggest that Jonny Bairstow hasn't done his potential justice. Among all specialist batters (and occasional wicket-keepers) to have played 100 Tests, he has the worst average. But the Englishman has never been the most consistent player - what stands out are his resilience and ability to adapt.

Bairstow has hung around for a long time now and has been an integral part of England's revolution under Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum. His form since returning from a bad leg injury hasn't been great, and he is without a notable score in the series thus far.

Bairstow is showing signs of decline, but he's always been a fighter. If he is under the pump in Dharamsala, that might bring the best out of him - and his best is generally world-class. Can the 34-year-old make his 100th Test a memorable one?

#1 Will England have the rub of the conditions in Dharamsala?

James Anderson is closing in on 700 Test wickets

If there's one player who can scoff at the achievement of playing 100 Tests, it's Jimmy Anderson. Sitting pretty on 186, the veteran fast bowler is still going strong.

Interestingly, Anderson is on the cusp of arguably the most significant milestone ever achieved by a pacer in Tests. He is two scalps away from becoming the first fast bowler in the history of the format to reach 700 wickets, and there's every chance that he'll cross that bridge in Dharamsala.

The conditions are expected to aid the quicks a little more than is usually expected in India, although some reports claim that a flat deck could be on the cards. Anderson, who will play a Test at a 50th different venue in his career, could welcome bowling in the chilly and windy city.

England, in general, could enjoy the conditions for the fifth Test. Finishing on a high will be on their agenda, and they couldn't have asked for a better venue to attempt it.

