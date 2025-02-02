3 things to look forward to in the 5th India vs England T20I ft. Mohammed Shami

Now that the five-match T20I series is wrapped up in favor of India, focus will shift to the forthcoming ODI rubber against England. Of course, that itself is just a prelude to the all-important Champions Trophy, which is the next big event on the cricketing calendar.

Nevertheless, that could mean that the final T20I between India and England ends up being a free-flowing contest between two teams keen on playing an attractive brand of cricket. Scheduled to be held at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, February 2, the encounter will have many eyes on it.

India’s updated squad for the T20I series against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shivam Dube, Ramandeep Singh.

Trending

On that note, here are three things to look forward to in the fifth T20I between India and England.

#3 Mohammed Shami is set to return to the XI

India v England - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

Following the conclusion of the fourth T20I, bowling coach Morne Morkel indicated that Mohammed Shami is in line to feature in the final game of the series. It has been a surprise that the fast bowler has played just one of the four games so far, but reports indicate that the main objective was for him to spend some time with the physios and trainers in the main team.

Shami's impending return for the final T20I will be one of the most important storylines. He has been picked as one of just three pacers in the Champions Trophy, and with question marks surrounding the fitness of Jasprit Bumrah, his performances will be vital to the Men in Blue's fortunes.

Shami getting through his full quota of four overs and hitting decent speeds will allay many of India's concerns ahead of the ODI season.

#2 Could the first 200-plus total of the series be on the cards?

India v England - 3rd T20I - Source: Getty

The series promised to be one between two power-packed batting units slated to post massive totals. That hasn't quite been the case so far, with the 200-run mark failing to be breached on slightly bowler-friendly surfaces.

At the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, that could change. The ground offers a bit of movement in the powerplay but presents otherwise pristine batting conditions. With minimal turn on offer for the spinners, England could finally be primed to play the style of cricket they've always wanted to.

India, on their part, have plenty of power in their batting lineup as well. With the good pace and bounce in the wicket, the hosts could match their opponents shot for shot.

#1 India are all set to give fringe players chances

Wonder Cement International Series, 3rd T20: South Africa v India - Source: Getty

If India are smart about their workloads, they are likely to rest some of the players who will play central roles in the England ODI series and the Champions Trophy. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh are among those who could be benched for the final T20I.

This would allow the likes of Ramandeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana and Shami to feature on Sunday. Ramandeep, who was added to the squad after Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rinku Singh's injuries, is one of the most promising finishers in the country. Jurel, meanwhile, wasn't used too smartly in the two chances he got earlier in the series.

India are on a winning spree, but they're still a team in transition. And watching the next generation break through will be a treat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news