3 things to look forward to in India's 2023 World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand

After 45 matches and a great deal of entertainment, the 2023 World Cup has come down to just three fixtures. India and New Zealand will battle it out in the first semifinal, to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, November 15.

With nine wins in as many matches, the Men in Blue coasted through the league stage without breaking a sweat. This was despite losing vice-captain and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to an ankle injury early in the competition.

New Zealand, meanwhile, finished fourth after pipping Pakistan on net run rate. They've never been the most fancied team, but they always know how to step up against the best sides in the world.

A tightly competitive, historic encounter is on the cards for Wednesday. Here are three things to look forward to in India's 2023 World Cup semifinal clash against New Zealand.

#3 Can Rachin Ravindra go one step further in the 2023 World Cup?

Rachin Ravindra [left] has been one of the finds of the World Cup

Rachin Ravindra has been one of the finds of the 2023 World Cup. Only Virat Kohli and Quinton de Kock have managed more runs than the 23-year-old, who has tallied 565 runs at an average of 70.62 to shepherd New Zealand through injury absences and poor collective form.

Can he step up on nights like this, when players are expected to shed their mortality and come up with match-winning performances on "the big stage"? Ravindra has been superb in the World Cup so far, but he could take his reputation to a different level altogether if he manages to counter the world's best ODI team and the world's best ODI bowlers.

Ravindra has a long and distinguished career ahead of him, so he will have several other chances. But at such a young age, the left-hander has the opportunity to write himself into cricketing folklore.

#2 Rohit Sharma vs Trent Boult and Tim Southee, at the Wankhede this time

India's skipper doesn't have a great ODI record at the Wankhede Stadium

In four ODIs at his home ground, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma has managed just 50 runs. It's a rather curious blip on his otherwise stellar ODI record, with the opener lasting just two balls during India's league fixture at the venue against Sri Lanka.

Rohit will also be up against Trent Boult and Tim Southee, who are experts at generating movement in the air and off the surface in both directions. While the former is fresh off a Player of the Match display against Sri Lanka, few players are as consistent and dependable as Southee is.

Rohit did pass the Dharamsala test against the Kiwis (sans Southee) as he hammered four fours and as many sixes in a 40-ball 46, and he's bound to play aggressively despite the high-stakes nature of the contest. Fireworks are guaranteed if he is successful on Wednesday.

#1 Virat Kohli could set his ICC ODI knockout record straight

ICC knockouts haven't always been kind to Virat Kohli

In the three World Cup semifinals he has played so far, Virat Kohli has a combined 11 runs. His record in ICC knockout matches is excellent in the shortest format, but he hasn't been at his imperious best in 50-over cricket.

Kohli's resume is as complete as it could possibly get, barring a notable innings or two at the business end of cricket's biggest tournament, the ODI World Cup. If he manages to play well in the semifinal and potentially the final, few critics would be able to point out any flaw in his career.

Whether it's fair to judge Kohli based on his displays in semifinals and finals is up for debate, but there's no doubt that he could take his legacy to even greater heights at the end of his career. A record-breaking 50th ODI century is also a possibility.

Kohli doesn't have a lot of time left at the top level, so watching him play is always something to look forward to, irrespective of the status of the match.

