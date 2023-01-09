3 things to look forward to in the ODI series between India and Sri Lanka

After a thrilling T20I series, India and Sri Lanka will square off in a three-match ODI rubber, starting on Tuesday, January 10. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will host the series opener.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will return to the ODI squad after missing the three-match T20I series, which the hosts won by a 2-1 margin. With just nine months left until the 50-over World Cup on home soil, real preparations for the marquee event begin for the Men in Blue with this series.

The three-match series will also provide a few youngsters like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan with an opportunity to stake a claim in the 50-over side ahead of the ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will look to make the most out of the three ODIs after putting up a spirited performance in the T20Is.

On that note, let's take a look at three things to look forward to in the ODI series.

#1 Shubman Gill's performance as an opener

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma confirmed that Shubman Gill will open the innings in the first ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He stated that Ishan Kishan will have to wait for his opportunity despite smashing a double century in the last game.

Rohit further confirmed that Gill will get a long rope and his performances in the upcoming games will be keenly followed with the ODI World Cup just nine months away. With Shikhar Dhawan dropped from the 50-over squad, he is currently the frontrunner to open alongside skipper Rohit.

Gill had a superb year in ODI cricket in 2022, amassing 687 runs in 12 innings at an average of over 57 and a strike rate of almost 100. The right-handed batter will hope to carry the same momentum for India this year.

#2 Hardik Pandya's bowling

Ace all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be a vital cog in the Indian team, heading into the ODI World Cup at home. The Baroda-born cricketer is returning to the ODI set-up after a long time and all eyes will be on how he bowls in the middle overs.

Hardik has bowled exceedingly well in T20Is ever since he guided the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL 2022 title. He has often shared the new ball responsibilities and has picked up crucial wickets in the powerplay.

He will hope to carry on with the same momentum in the ODIs in the upcoming games. If he manages to do that, India will be a force to reckon with in the 50-over World Cup on home soil later this year.

#3 KL Rahul's form in the middle order

KL Rahul had an ordinary outing in 2022, managing only 251 runs, including two half-centuries, in 10 ODIs at a paltry average of 27.88. His place in the 50-over side has been questioned by several former cricketers.

With strong competition coming in from Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul will soon have to get his scoring boots on to retain his place in the ODI side.

India will look to strengthen their middle order and Rahul's contribution remains a key aspect.

