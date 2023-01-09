3 reasons why Trent Boult should not be part of RR's playing XI in IPL 2023 

Senior pacer Trent Boult joined the Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The maiden IPL winners splashed ₹8 crore to rope in the New Zealand cricketer.

The left-arm pacer had a decent outing in his maiden season for the Royals, picking up 16 wickets in as many matches at an economy rate of 7.94. He played a crucial role in guiding RR to the IPL 2022 final but lost to Gujarat Titans (GT) in the summit clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Owing to his performances, the franchise retained his services for the next edition of the cash-rich league. However, Boult might find it difficult to break into playing XI in the upcoming season.

On that note, let's take a look at three reasons why Boult should not start in the XI for RR in IPL 2023.

#1 RR have plenty of Indian fast-bowling options

The Royals have plenty of Indian pace options on their roaster, namely Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, and KM Asif.

Krishna and Kuldeep did reasonably well last season and are likely to lead their pace attack this year. Saini, who has 21 international games across formats under his belt, could be a decent backup option for Rajasthan.

They also have West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, who can bowl in different phases of the game and is a handy option for any skipper.

With plenty of Indian options available at their disposal, the RR think tank is unlikely to use an overseas quota for Boult, and hence, the senior fast bowler might have to warm up the benches in IPL 2023.

#2 Trent Boult not playing regular cricket after getting released from the New Zealand Cricket contract

New Zealand Cricket released Boult from his central contract after the fast bowler requested, which has now "significantly reduced" his international career.

Since then, the Kiwi pacer has featured in only a handful of games in the T20 leagues going around the world. He was not part of the Test squad against Pakistan and will also not feature in the ODIs against Babar Azam and Co. and India.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead recently confirmed that the senior pacer will also not be available for selection for the upcoming two-match home Test series against England.

With limited game-time under his belt, Rajasthan might not be tempted to unleash the pacer from the first game of IPL 2023. Hence, he might have to wait for his opportunity to get into the playing XI.

#3 Recent performances

The left-arm fast bowler is currently seen in action in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League (BBL), plying his trade for the Melbourne Stars.

While he has been among the wickets, the New Zealand international has gone for plenty of runs, which will be a sign of concern for the Rajasthan Royals. Boult, who is currently 33, might struggle more in IPL 2023 given the stiff demands of the tournament.

Hence, it is unlikely that the New Zealand pacer will start for the Royals in the upcoming edition of the tournament.

