3 things to look forward to in Season 2 of 'The Test'

After a highly engaging first season, it's time for another season of 'The Test' as it is set to feature on the web from Friday, January 13.

Tracing the journey of the Australian men's cricket team with access to the dressing room, the first season gave an insight into their rise from the rubble. In the aftermath of the ball tampering saga, Justin Langer taking over as head coach and aiming to earn the respect of the cricketing fraternity was the crux of the series.

There are intriguing layers aplenty ahead of the second season, which, if the trailer is anything to go by, is expected to cover Australia's run in the Ashes, their tour of Pakistan and beyond. With so much unfolding in that period as well as the build-up to it, it promises to be another enticing series which could have a fair repeat value.

Ahead of its OTT premiere, let's look at three things to look forward to the most in Season 2 of 'The Test'.

#3 Australia's 4-0 rout of England in The Ashes

The Ashes is undoubtedly the most prestigious Test series in the game. With history and age-old traditions carried forward through decades, it's no surprise how much the urn means to players from both Australia and England.

Mitchell Starc castling Rory Burns around his legs off the first ball of the series was a sign of things to come as Australia wrapped up the series 4-0. Season 2 of 'The Test' will throw light on what went on behind the scenes while also shedding light on Pat Cummins' first assignment as skipper.

The series was marked with a couple of COVID-19 outbreaks, so Australia's will in times of adversity will be a big factor to watch out for. As will be, of course, the cult hero that emerged out of Scott Boland's exploits in the Boxing Day Test and his journey into the spotlight.

#2 Tim Paine's resignation as Test skipper

Just a couple of weeks out of the Ashes series in 2021-22, Tim Paine stepped down as Australia's captain following news emerging of him having sent explicit text messages to a female co-worker in 2017.

The news sent shockwaves across the cricketing fraternity and Paine took an indefinite break from the game, giving the Ashes a skip. Alex Carey took his spot in the side and donned the gloves, while Cummins was appointed captain.

One can expect this to be the main backdrop in the initial stages of Season 2 of 'The Test'. How the Australian team coped with this news, as well as rung in Cummins' transition to the helm of affairs, should be a big talking point for viewers.

#1 The saga of Justin Langer's exit

One factor which viewers will look forward to in Season 2 of 'The Test' is the exit of Justin Langer as head coach. He was, after all, the protagonist of the first season of the series when he spearheaded Australia's aim to become a respected cricket team again.

Strong word of a fallout between Langer and members of the Australian team did the rounds in the media before he turned in his papers post the Ashes. Months later, he made a reference to the source of the news entering the media as 'cowards', before clearing his stance days later. This was even as Cummins stated that there were no cowards in his team.

Things certainly didn't seem rosy on that front and this could almost certainly be the most anticipated aspect of the series.

Season 2 of 'The Test' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from Friday, January 13.

