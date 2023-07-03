3 things that make Australia the best Test team in the world

After getting the better of England at Edgbaston, Australia have now beaten the Englishmen at Lord's to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match away Ashes series.

The hosts won the toss and elected to bowl first following which the Aussies posted a total of 413 on the board thanks to a brilliant 32nd Test ton by Steven Smith. England scored 325 in the first innings, thereby conceding a 91 run lead.

Australia added another 279 runs to set England a target of 371. England got toff to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 45-4 before Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes brough them back into the game.

Ben Stokes played a remarkable innings worth 155 runs. It brought back memories of the Headingly Test in 2019 where he played a blinder to help England chase down a total. However, a repeat wasn't meant to be as Australia held their nerve to seal the game.

Australia won the game by 43 runs, winning their third consecutive Test since arriving on English shores for the WTC Final and the Ashes. Australia have been simply sensational, proving to everyone, fans and pundits alike that they are by far, the best Test side in the world. Here, we look at three reasons to prove that they are indeed the best outfit in the longest format of the game:

#1 Stability

A look at the Australian line-up shows that the group has been a stable one, without any chopping and changing. Nine out of the 11 players who featured in Australia's playing XI at Lord's were a part of the team's Ashes contingent in 2019. The Aussies have continuously backed their players who in turn, have repaid the faith that the managers have shown in the,.

Stability is one of the biggest signs of a successful team and the Austrlian team ticks all boxes as far as this is concerned. They have had a core group of players who have been playing together for a long time, and this has helped them to develop into a tightly knit unit.

#2 World class bowling attack

Their lethal bowling attack has been a huge part of Australia;s success in Test cricket

It is not without reason that pundits refer to the Australian attack as the best in the world. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon as an attack are as relentless and intimidating as there can be. The quartet has stuck around for the last few years and have been a huge reason behind the success of the Test side.

The three pacers offer a lot of variety to the attack which poses different questions to oppositions- Mitchell Starc's extra pace and reverse swing, Josh Hazlewood's accuracy and discipline and Pat Cummins' variations.

Then there is Lyon, who has been a master of all conditions and has established himself as a true great of the game. In recent years, Australia have also found Cameron Green and Scott Boland who have only added more value to the attack.

#3 Experienced personnel

The Australian Test side is full of experience, from top to bottom. David Warner and Nathan Lyon have played 100 or more Tests for the side. Steve Smith is two Tests away from breaching the 100 landmark. Cameron Green, Alex Carey and Travis Head are the only one who have played less than 40 Tests and they too, have been permanent fixtures of the side in the last few years.

The experience of the members has been vital as it has helped the team seize the big moments in Test matches. A huge reason behind their success in recent years has been the contribution of Usman Khawaja who has been around for a long time now. Their bowling attack too has been the same for plenty of years, and that has obviously reaped rewards for the team.

