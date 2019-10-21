3 things Rohit Sharma has achieved in Tests that Sachin Tendulkar couldn't

Sachin Tendulkar's last Test series for India was Rohit's first for the country.

Sachin Tendulkar is a name that needs no introduction. In a career spanning almost a quarter of a century, the ‘Little Master’ took the sport to statistically dizzying peaks. Tendulkar is the owner of almost every major batting record in Test cricket, including that for most runs (15921), most hundreds (51) and most fifties (68).

Tendulkar also went on to play an unprecedented 200 Test matches and coincidentally, his last Test series for India was Rohit Sharma’s first for the nation. Rohit scored a scintillating hundred in Tendulkar’s farewell match at Mumbai. However, despite that performance, Rohit could not cement his place in the Test side.

Six years later though, after being elevated to the opening slot, Rohit set the stage on fire against South Africa with some riveting performances.

In this article, we take a look at three things that Rohit Sharma has already achieved in Tests that Sachin Tendulkar couldn’t.

#3. Two hundreds in the same Test

Rohit Sharma marked his first Test as an opener in style by scoring two hundreds.

Rohit Sharma marked his first Test as an opener in style by crossing the three-figure mark in both the innings against South Africa.

In the first innings, ‘The Hitman’ scored a scintillating 176 and then followed that up with a marauding 127 in the second innings. Rohit’s magical performance helped India crush South Africa by 203 runs and he also became the first cricketer in history to score two hundreds in his first Test as opener.

On the other hand, Tendulkar featured in a whopping 200 Tests for his country across 24 years, but never managed to score two hundreds in the same Test.

