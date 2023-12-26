3 things South Africa need to do right to beat India in 1st Test

South Africa face a formidable Indian outfit in a two-match Test series from Tuesday, December 26, onwards at the Super Sport Park in Centurion. The Proteas have avoided a Test series defeat on home soil against the Men in Blue so far, but have found themselves on the ropes in recent times.

Given the injury crisis to the South Africa pace-bowling attack among other factors, several believe the upcoming series to be India's best chance to win a series and conquer the final frontier. The hosts will be facing an Indian side embracing a transition period in phases, and it hardly needs to be said that it will be a challenge and a half.

India's last Test series loss came in South Africa in 2022 and since then, they have lost only two Tests. In the same period, the Proteas have not fared well, losing away to England and Australia, costing them a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

The importance of the upcoming series is not lost on them, with several players from the Test squad recused from the white-ball leg of the tour in early December.

South Africa have always found a way to upstage India in red-ball affairs on home soil, but perhaps now they need ways to survive and thrive more than ever to keep a hold of the dominant record. The Men in Blue are itching to add South Africa to their list of conquests after memorable outings in Australia and England among other away tours.

On that note, here are three things South Africa need to do right to beat India in 1st Test.

#1 Stand tall against the Indian bowling attack

Although devoid of Mohammed Shami, the Indian bowling unit paints a strong picture and will be a lethal force to be reckoned with on lively surfaces. Jasprit Bumrah, who made his Test debut in South Africa five years back, has an excellent record in the Rainbow Nation.

Mohammed Siraj's relentless intensity will also be quite difficult to evade. Although, both Mukesh Kumar and Prasidh Krishna are inexperienced, they will have a say in the proceedings as Shami's replacement. Even if the batters manage to get past the pace trio, they still have to deal with a spinner, likely to be Ravindra Jadeja as well as the ever-potent Shardul Thakur.

The resilience of the likes of Dean Elgar and Keegan Petersen played a huge role in South Africa overcoming a 1-0 deficit to win the series last time around. It is no surprise that the pair ended up being the top two leading run-scorers of the series, and more importantly, they faced a combined 1077 deliveries in six innings.

The prolific Indian bowling unit failed to break down the pair on multiple occasions, and it was arguably the only thing standing between them and a series win. The Proteas will hope that Elgar can put up one final stoic display, and if other batters can follow suit, then India will run out of answers pretty quickly.

#2 Exploit the lack of familiarity among Indian batters

Team India, in recent times, have been favorites everywhere. Even across their recent set of tours to South Africa, they had the upper hand in several key areas. However, things have spiraled down fast on those occasions, and it is not too different this time around as well.

Although quite strong on paper, there is a certain lack of familiarity in the Indian team. Moving on from the prolific senior duo of Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, there are some wholesale structural changes to the team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will have his first real test at the top of the order, and the same is the case for Shubman Gill as well at No. 3. Furthermore, KL Rahul will also be tested at the middle order and as a wicketkeeper in this series. It is to be noted that he has only played as a designated gloveman in one first-class match to date.

Shreyas Iyer will also have a huge role to play in foreign conditions. Out of his 10 Test outings, only three have come away from home (one in England and two in Bangladesh). He will hope that his perception about his short ball credentials holds true as the conditions will make sure that it is up to the mark.

#3 Use the bowlers in short bursts

Irrespective of injury or other concerns, South Africa are bound to field four frontline pacers in the playing XI. If Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi fail to make it to the team, then it will be Wiaan Mulder and Nandre Burger stepping up.

Temba Bavuma will have to use his bowlers wisely. The likes of Rabada and Marco Jansen can be given the new ball responsibility, and even Burger can be considered for the task.

Gerald Coetzee can be introduced into the attack gradually as well. But with four pacers in the mix, the skipper can afford to use them in short bursts to keep the batters on their toes and not allow them to get familiar with one particular bowler.

Who will win the first Test between India and South Africa? Let us know what you think.

