3 things Team India need to do to clinch the T20I series vs Sri Lanka

The three-match T20I series between Team India and Sri Lanka has come down to a decider, which will be played in Rajkot on Satuday, January 7.

India have been found wanting in a few departments in the series so far. They're a young side without many of their experienced stars so they can be cut some slack, but captain Hardik Pandya has been clear about getting the basics right and not making avoidable errors.

Here are three things Team India need to do to clinch the T20I series against Sri Lanka.

#3 India must get the best out of their bowling resources

India's bowlers weren't at their best in the second T20I as Sri Lanka notched up an imposing 206/6 in their 20 overs. While Kusal Mendis rode his luck in the powerplay to record a fifty, Charith Asalanka held fort in the middle overs before skipper Dasun Shanaka teed off at the death.

The Men in Blue need to be more prudent with the usage of their bowlers. Hardik has been excellent in the powerplay and might have to take on death-bowling duties as well, with Shivam Mavi and Umran Malik not exactly tailored for the role.

Yuzvendra Chahal might have to be introduced when Sri Lanka's lefties are not at the crease, although Kusal Mendis is known to enjoy spin as well. Bowling a couple of overs of spin in the powerplay might be India's best course of action in the third T20I, assuming there isn't much turn on offer.

#2 India need to keep Hardik Pandya for the death and unleash spin-hitters in the middle overs

Hardik Pandya has batted at No. 5 in the series thus far, and it might be time for him to move himself down the order. India need spin-hitters in the middle overs to counter Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dhananjaya de Silva, and Sri Lanka don't have any out-and-out fast bowlers to trouble Hardik at the death.

Deepak Hooda is a specialist spin-hitter, and although he threw his bat around in the series opener, he looks out of place at No. 6. Suryakumar Yadav, meanwhile, is an excellent player of spin as well.

Hardik and Axar Patel are more than capable of punishing Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka and Kasun Rajitha at the death, since all three aren't express. Moving the skipper to No. 6 would help Team India maximize their batting resources and ensure that there is no spin-induced stagnation in the middle overs.

#1 Team India's openers need to deliver in the powerplay

The most concerning aspect of India's batting in the series has been their starts. While Shubman Gill has recorded consecutive single-digit scores to commence his T20I career, Ishan Kishan got off to a start in the opening game before falling cheaply in the second.

Rajitha and Madushanka have been excellent with the new ball, while Karunaratne has chipped in with a couple of powerplay wickets. Theekshana is a capable operator in the first six overs as well.

India can't afford to lose more than a couple of wickets in the powerplay while maintaining an aggressive approach at the same time. Negotiating the first couple of overs of swing and cashing in on the remainder of the powerplay should be the best way forward for the Men in Blue.

