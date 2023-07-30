3 things world cricket will miss about Stuart Broad

England fast bowling legend Stuart Broad announced his retirement from professional cricket following the third day’s play in the fifth and final Ashes 2023 Test at The Oval on Saturday. The ongoing Test against Australia will thus be the last match of his professional career.

Having made his international debut in 2006, Broad will end his career with 167 Test matches. He has so far taken 602 wickets at an average of 27.66, with 20 five-wicket hauls. Among the leading Test wicket-takers, the England right-arm pacer is in fifth position after Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), James Anderson (690), and Anil Kumble (619).

Apart from Test matches, Broad has also represented England in 121 ODIs and 56 T20Is, claiming 178 and 65 scalps, respectively.

As the 37-year-old prepares to hang up his boots, we look at three things about him that world cricket will miss.

#1 Broad’s partnership with James Anderson

Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (Pic: Getty Images)

The mention of Stuart Broad is incomplete without his long-time Test bowling partner James Anderson. And so, thoughts regarding their legendary alliance come to mind instantly. As individuals, they have produced some wonderful spells. But as a pair, they have been hypnotic at times, conjuring some exceptional performances.

There have been several occasions when only one bowler has been among the wickets, but that has often been because the other has created pressure from his end. Talking about hunting in pairs, Anderson-Broad is the best example of it in Test cricket one can find over the last decade and a half. The duo has won innumerable matches for their team over the years, especially at home, so it would be difficult to single out a few.

Earlier this year, Broad-Anderson entered the record books when they became the most successful fast bowling pair in Test history, breaking the record of another legendary duo, Shane Warne and Glenn McGrath, who claimed 1001 wickets as a pair in Test cricket. The numbers tell a story in itself.

Looking at their individual records, Broad has 602 scalps, while Anderson has 690. Their combined tally of Test wickets stands at a whopping 1,292. They might add a few more when Australia come out to bat in their second innings at The Oval.

Cricket fans would thus get their last glimpse of the iconic Broad-Anderson pair.

#2 His ability to create magic with the ball in hand

The England pacer celebrates the wicket of Usman Khawaja. (Pic: Getty Images)

Great fast bowlers have the ability to produce magical spells and sometimes make things happen out of nowhere. Broad could do both. His best performance was undoubtedly his sensational spell of 8/15 in 9.3 overs in the 2015 Ashes Test in Nottingham. As his figures suggest, he was near unplayable on the day as Australia were bundled out for a paltry 60 in 18.3 overs.

Broad also claimed a seven-fer against New Zealand at Lord’s in 2013. On that occasion, the Kiwis were bundled out for 68 in 22.3 overs after being set a target of 239. Few bowlers have been as destructive as Broad in the Test format when they have been in rhythm.

Even in the ongoing Ashes 2023, Broad was the leading wicket-taker for England heading into the last innings of the series. He had picked up 20 wickets at an average of 28.15. The right-arm pacer produced a stunning spell of fast bowling in Australia’s second innings in the opening Test at Edgbaston.

The hosts were sitting pretty at 78/1, but Broad came up with two beauties to dismiss Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith and put Australia under pressure. Undoubtedly, Test cricket will be poor without the genius of Broad around.

#3 His bizarre antics

Stuart Broad playing mind games with Marnus Labuschagne. (Pic: Twitter)

Cricket needs characters to make the game interesting and Broad is definitely one. He might not have made a lot of friends with some of his bizarre antics, but he definitely left an impact of a different kind. Not many would have the guts to stand their ground after being caught as Broad did in 2013 at Trent Bridge.

After an attempted cut off Ashton Agar ended up in the hands of slip, everything seemed normal. However, the umpire did not raise his finger and Broad carried on as if nothing had transpired, leaving Australia in a state of utter shock.

Even in the ongoing Test at The Oval, the veteran England bowler grabbed the limelight when he ran up to the stumps and flipped the bails with Marnus Labuschagne at the crease.

The Australian batter was dismissed off the very next ball for 9 off 82 balls, walking back in frustration. Broad’s antics did not impress everyone, but his tricks will be missed for sure.