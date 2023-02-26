3 times Alyssa Healy stirred controversy with her comments

Alyssa Healy is one of the most dangerous batters in the women's game. She is vastly experienced in the international arena, having featured in 140 T20Is, 94 ODIs and six Tests for Australia.

While she has earned the spotlight for her destructive batting, Healy has also attracted attention because of her comments in the press and on social media.

Here, we look at three times the Aussie batter stirred controversy with her comments.

3 times Alyssa Healy stirred controversy

#1 Comments on Harmanpreet Kaur's run-out in the semifinals of the 2023 Women's T20 World Cup

India and Australia contested the first semifinals of the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Australia emerged victorious by five runs in what was a thriller of a game.

Chasing 173, the Indians were in a good position at 132-4 in 14.3 overs before skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was run out as her bat got stuck in the turf. At a press conference after the match, Kaur said that she would have finished the game if that unfortunate incident had not happened.

Healy, though, had a different view, saying that it was Kaur's fault that she jogged casually, thinking that it would be an easy run.

ABC SPORT @abcsport



For all young cricketers wanting to learn the value of staying alert on the field, listen to Alyssa Healy.



100% correct. "Harmanpreet can say all she likes that it was so unlucky."

Her comments have fetched a lot of backlash on social media, especially from Indian fans.

#2 Social media post after CWG 2022 final

Australia defeated India in the final of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in what was another tight encounter between the two sides. Aussie batter Tahlia McGrath, who tested positive for Covid-19 was allowed to participate in the game, which certainly did not make Indian fans happy.

After the game, Healy posted a picture of a boat named 'Salty', which Indian fans thought was directed at them. She received a lot of flak on social media for that, and later clarified that it was only a random picture.

#3 Comments during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21

During the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Indian contingent was not too pleased with the facilities in Brisbane. The Indian team described the hotel assigned to them as a "prison," which did not impress Healy. She tweeted that the Australian and New Zealand women's team had previously stayed at the same hotel and that the Indian team did not need to make an issue of it.

Alyssa Healy @ahealy77



India were not happy with their Brisbane hotel >> 'We are locked up in our rooms, have to make our own beds, clean our own toilets'

The 32-year-old Australian batter was subjected to a lot of criticism from Indian fans following this tweet.

