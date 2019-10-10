×
3 times an Indian batsman scored more than 50% of the team total in ODIs

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
365   //    10 Oct 2019, 15:01 IST

Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar

ODI cricket is a format of the game where a batsman has to mix caution with aggression. While a batsman can bide his time in Tests and go slam-bang from the word ‘go’ in T20s, ODIs demand a mix of both these virtues.

Cricket is a team game, but there are certain occasions when an individual might hog most of the limelight. In this article, we look at three instances where an Indian batsman scored more than 50 percent of the team’s total in ODI cricket.

Note: The list only considers instances where the Indian team got all out.

#3 MS Dhoni - vs Sri Lanka (2017)

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

On 10 December 2017, India took on Sri Lanka in a day-night encounter at the picturesque Dharamsala stadium. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl, and right from the beginning nothing went right for the Indians.

Suranga Lakmal was the wrecker in chief as he scalped 4 wickets, giving away just 13 runs from his 10 overs.

At one stage, India were tottering at 29/7 and were in danger of getting bowled out below 50. But then MS Dhoni started his rescue act and provided some relief to the Indian camp.

The former Indian skipper scored 65, his knock comprising of 10 fours and two sixes. His knock lent some respectability to the team total and India managed to reach 112.

The next highest scorer in the Indian team was Kuldeep Yadav with 19.

The Sri Lankans romped home with 7 wickets to spare in just 20.4 overs. But if not for Dhoni’s lone effort, India would have faced further humiliation at the hands of their neighbours.

Dhoni scored 58.04% of the team total.

Match Summary: India 112/10 (MS Dhoni 65), Sri Lanka 114/3 (Upul Tharanga 49)

Tags:
Indian Cricket Team MS Dhoni Sachin Tendulkar
