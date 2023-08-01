3 times Australia threw away a commanding position in Ashes 2023

Australia's aspiration of clinching an Ashes series victory on English soil was once again deferred for another four years after they lost the final Test at the Oval. The final session of the last Test proved to be a dramatic and rain-soaked affair, and in ended in England securing a thrilling 49-run win.

Although the Ashes trophy remains in Australia’s possession for the fourth consecutive series, the five-match clash ended 2-2 and both sides will believe that they could have done better.

Australia were 2-0 up after the first two Tests and for them, it was an opportunity missed. They had a promising chance to become the first team to win the coveted urn outright away from home since Steve Waugh's side accomplished the feat in 2001. However, they will now go back to the drawing board and reflect on what could have been!

Here we take a look at three times Australia threw away a commanding position in Ashes 2023:

#3 Reducing England to 142 for 7 in 3rd Test

Wood, Woakes starred with the bat in 3rd Ashes Test

In the 3rd Ashes Test, Australia had posted 263 in their first innings, an effort that could have been much better had a number of their batters kicked on after getting in. Mitchell Marsh was the star of the show with a superb ton, but he got no support from any other batter.

However, despite this score, the bowlers stepped up and reduced England to 142 for the loss of seven wickets. A substantial first-innings lead was on the cards, but Ben Stokes had other ideas.

He took charge of the situation and found great support in Moeen Ali and Mark Wood as England dragged their first innings total to 237. This was an opportunity missed as Australia could only manage 224 in their next innings.

Chasing down 251, Ben Stokes departed when the score read 161, but Harry Brook, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood kept their calm and took their side over the line with three wickets to spare.

#2 Sloppy fielding in the Oval finale

Australia was sloppy on Day 1 of the 5th Ashes Test

It could have been fatigue, but Australia was harrowing in the field on the first day of the final Test at the Oval. Under cloudy skies, the Australian fielders displayed buttery fingers, dropping a total of four chances behind the stumps.

England did lose three wickets in the first session, but had Australia’s catching been sharp, they would have put the match beyond England’s grasp. David Warner dropped Ben Duckett off Pat Cummins at first slip, Steve Smith then grassed Zak Crawley off Mitchell Marsh and Alex Carey too fluffed a chance when he shelled Harry Brook. These were the moments that put Australia behind in the contest and one that they will surely admit was the difference between the sides.

#1 Collapse at the Oval

Steve Smith's wicket triggered a collapse in 5th Ashes Test

The task of chasing 384 runs at the Oval seemed improbable, but when Australia reached 135 without losing any wickets overnight, the target became within reach. Requiring only 120 runs with seven wickets in hand, it should have been easily achievable.

Australia made significant inroads into a steep target of 384, but then, theu collapsed in a dramatic manner to surrender the match to England. After an extended rain break, the match started with Australia needing 146 more runs to win with seven wickets remaining.

Steve Smith and Travis Head look largely untroubled, but then, the match turned as Moeen and Woakes stepped up and Australia lost four wickets for 11 runs in 19 balls. Stuart Broad then picked up the final two wickets to draw level the series.