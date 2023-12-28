3 times a cricketer opened up about social media abuse ft. KL Rahul

Team India’s senior batter KL Rahul opened on being the subject of social media abuse after his defiant hundred on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa in Centurion on Wednesday, December 27. He admitted that it’s part of the game, but also accepted that he has been affected by it.

Rahul hit a superb 101 off 137 as India put up 245 on the board after being asked to bat first by South Africa. The right-hander, who came into bat at No. 6, hit 14 fours and four sixes before being the last man out, bowled by Nandre Burger. The 31-year-old’s fine innings helped India recover from a shaky 24/3.

Speaking after the end of the second day’s play in Centurion, Rahul shared his thoughts on social media critics and commented:

“Social media is a pressure. Today I have scored a hundred so people are singing praises. Three-four months ago, everybody was abusing me. It's part of the game, but I can't say it doesn't affect you; it does. The sooner you realize that staying away from it is good for your game and your mindset the better it is.”

In the wake of Rahul’s statement, we take a look at three other cricketers who have also opened up about facing social media abuse.

#1 Tabraiz Shamsi

Tabraiz Shamsi celebrates the dismissal of Suryakumar Yadav in the second T20I. (Pic: Getty Images)

South Africa's left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi recently revealed that he received a lot of social media abuse for his shoe-call celebration after dismissing Indian captain Surykumar Yadav for 56 runs during the second T20I in Gqeberha.

Giving out shocking details, Shamsi said that, apart from him, trolls even targeted his wife and his family. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he said:

"People took it [celebration] in a negative way; they thought it was disrespectful. I had so much abuse hurled at me. It was probably the worst it's ever been. There was also abuse hurled at my wife. I didn't appreciate that. It's uncalled for. It's fine if you want to have a dig at the players, but to involve family and say nasty things, that pushes it to another level.”

The 33-year-old went on to add that more than more people need to speak up against social media abuse else trolls will have a free hand to criticize.

"I feel that if players don't say anything about it, then people think they have free licence. More people need to speak up and say it's not OK. Yes, we're all trying our best. Yes, your team might not win or you might not agree with certain things. But you need to behave like a human being. You can't carry on like an animal,” he added.

Clarifying on his shoe-call celebration after dismissing Suryakumar in the second T20I, Shamsi took to social media and stated that he meant no disrespect towards the batter.

#2 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been subjected to vicious online abuse. (Pic: Getty Images)

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami, who had a sensational 2023 World Cup campaign, was brutally trolled on social media after his unimpressive bowling effort in the 2021 T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. So called fans even went to the extent of questioning his loyalty.

Reacting to the abuse he faced on social media after India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in Dubai in 2021, the right-arm pacer commented that trolls who raise questions on a player based on his religion can never be true fans of cricket or real Indians. He also asserted that he doesn’t get affected by trolls.

“There is no cure for this kind of thinking. Those who troll (on religion) are not real fans, nor are they real Indians. If you consider a player as a hero and then behave this way, you are not being an Indian supporter. And I feel one should not get hurt by comments made by such people," Shami told the Indian Express.

“There was just one thing going on in my mind. If I consider someone as my role model, I will never speak ill about that person. And in case someone is saying something hurtful to me, he can’t be my fan or a fan of the Indian team. So actually, I don’t mind what he says,” he added.

Recently as well, the 33-year-old lashed out at social media warriors, who claimed that he stopped short of performing a Sajda after picking a five-fer in the World Cup against Sri Lanka, fearing backlash. Speaking on Agenda Aaj Tak, he made it clear that nobody would have stopped him from praying if he wanted to pray.

#3 Simon Doull

Former Kiwi cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull. (Pic: Getty Images)

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull also lashed out at social media trolls after he was targeted online for his critical comments on Pakistan’s batting star Babar Azam.

During a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 match, Doull had suggested that Babar, representing Peshawar Zalmi, was playing for his milestone, pointing out that he had slowed down as he approached a hundred.

Doull received a lot of social media hate for his comments. He shared one of the derogatory posts on his Instagram handle and said that it was not okay to use such foul language for his mother and sister. He wrote:

“So sorry to have upset you Feroz. It’s just an opinion and I get paid for it. It’s ok if you don’t agree but this language is never ok. And my mother has also passed.”

A former right-arm pacer, Doull played 32 Tests and 42 ODIs, claiming 98 and 36 wickets respectively.

