3 times a cricketer withdrew during a Test

The life of an international cricketer is quite hectic and draining across several aspects, with the packed calendar seldom giving any room to accommodate other aspects of life. While the players fulfill their dreams and represent the nation, something that millions hope to do, the harsh truth is that not everything is under their control despite the fame and glory. Since life has the habit of unleashing mayhem at the worse possible moments, cricketers are often caught unguarded.

Although it is a very rare situation, players have been faced with the prospect of leaving an international fixture midway for emergency personal reasons. A cricketer rarely holds anything above the sport he cherishes, and usually it is family, and rightly so.

It is never a pretty sight when players have to abandon their efforts for the team and attend to emotional and vulnerable situations. On that note, let us take a look at three players who had to leave a Test midway.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

The Indian off-spinner unfortunately had to leave after Day 2 of the third Test against England in Rajkot after his mother fell ill in Chennai on Friday, February 16.

Ashwin had played the entirety of Day 2, claiming his 500th Test wicket and had even completed an interaction with the broadcasters before withdrawing himself from the remainder of the Test.

“Wishing speedy recovery of mother of @ashwinravi99. He has to rush and leave Rajkot test to Chennai to be with his mother. @BCCI," BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla posted on Twitter

“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time," BCCI's statement read

#2 Gordon Greenidge

The legendary West Indies batter was playing one of the best innings of his career during the fifth and final Test against India at St.John's, Antigua in 1983. The opening batter had scored his century, and was on the cusp of converting it into a double hundred.

However, he had to fly back to Barbados at the end of the day's play as his daughter, Ria Greenidge, was diagnosed with a critical kidney infection. The cricketer's world turned upside down as his daughter lost the battle against the disease.

Greenidge was declared as the man of the match in the drawn encounter, as he was adjudged retired not out after scoring 154 runs in the contest.

#3 Andre Nel

The South African pacer's case is a surprising one as not only did he leave the squad, but he rejoined in no time to play the remainder of the encounter. Expecting not to be selected in the South African playing XI, Nel had apparently planned his wedding with his fiancee on January 17, which coincided with the second day of the fourth Test against South Africa in Centurion.

He ended up being selected to play the Test, but it did not hinder his wedding plans by any means. One could call it destiny, but the play was called early on Day 2 due to bad light, following which Nel went to the church in Benoni in a helicopter and got hitched, just like that.

The right-arm pacer started his life as a married man on a memorable note, as he dismissed both Brian Lara and Shivnarine Chanderpaul when play resumed the next day. Nel eventually ended up with five wickets in the contest while the Proteas won the contest by 10 wickets to finish the series 3-0.

What are some of the other instances where a player left a match midway? Let us know what you think.

