3 times a fast bowler bounced back from an injury in style ft. Jasprit Bumrah 

It won't be an overstatement to say that fast bowlers are perhaps the most injury-prone individuals in cricket. It is simply because they put in extra efforts while bowling and even put their bodies on the line in doing so.

Undoubtedly, fast bowling is an exciting aspect of the great game of cricket. Over the years, cricket fans have been captivated by the bowling of legendary fast bowlers who have tormented the opposition batters.

Despite being a thrilling aspect of the game, fast bowlers do take a lot of toll on their bodies in order to deliver at full tilt.

Bowling at high speeds requires an immense amount of work, and with a jam-packed cricket schedule and humid weather conditions, it just adds to the physical stress on a fast bowler's body.

As a result of this, many fast bowlers have endured injuries during their playing careers. Having said that, many pacers, with courageous heart and will power, have made resounding comebacks for their teams.

In this listicle, we will take a look at three fast bowlers who bounced back from an injury in style.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah - IND

Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets vs Ireland [Getty Images]

One of India's best all-format bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah has made a remarkable comeback after an injury layoff. The right-armer was sidelined due to a stress fracture and missed almost a year of cricketing action for India.

However, his return was highly anticipated when he was named as India's skipper to tour Ireland for a three-match T20I series. The opening T20I took place on Friday, August 18, in Dublin, where Bumrah took only two balls to show what he is known for.

After getting hit for a boundary in the first ball by Andrew Balbirnie, the pacer beat the batter with an inswinging delivery, which knocked the stumps on its way.

Three balls later, the 29-year-old also sent back Lorcan Tucker for a duck before finishing his four-over spell for 2/24. It turned out to be a dream return for Bumrah as he was also adjudged the Player of the Match in India's narrow win (by DLS method).

#2 Mitchell Starc - AUS

Mitchell Starc has endured several injuries while bowling [Getty Images]

From one world-class bowler to another, Australia's Mitchell Starc has also endured quite a number of injuries while bowling for his country.

However, the talented left-armer suffered a serious injury when he heard a crack in his right foot while bowling in a Test against New Zealand at Adelaide in November, 2015.

He had to leave the field after bowling just nine overs and was ruled out of the rest of the Test series.

The injury was a major setback for Starc, who was in the form of his life at the time. He had taken 19 wickets in the previous four Tests, including a six-wicket haul against England in the Ashes.

The Australian pacer underwent an ankle surgery and missed sixth months of cricketing action. He had also sit out of the T20 World Cup held in India in March, 2016.

However, Starc made a return in a Tri-series between Australia, South Africa and the West Indies in June. In Australia's first match of the series against the Men in Maroon, Starc rattled the stumps and shook off the rust by claiming two wickets in no time.

Australia went on to win that particular series, with Starc taking eight crucial wickets at an average of 21.4 for his nation.

#1 Zaheer Khan - IND

Zaheer Khan left the field midway in a Test vs England at Lord's [Getty Images]

Zaheer Khan is one of the most successful fast bowlers in Indian cricket history. However, much like most of the pacers, his career was also plagued by injuries, but he always managed to bounce back strongly.

One such example was when he returned in exemplary fashion after his injury midway of a Test. Zaheer suffered a hamstring strain on the first day of the first Test against England at Lord's in July 2011. He had to leave the field after bowling just 13.3 overs and was ruled out of the rest of the four-match Test series.

The injury was a major setback for India, as Khan was their leading fast bowler at the time and even played a crucial part in India's historic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph.

Zaheer recuperated with an ankle surgery pretty well and also went for rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. After five months, Zaheer was named in India's squad for the Border-Gavasker Test series 2011/12 Down Under.

He played the first Test in Melbourne and quickly got into the groove by scalping four times in the first innings before taking a three-wicket haul in the second innings. Although India suffered a 122-run loss in that particular game, Zaheer's remarkable comeback was a testament to his resilience and determination.

The Maharashtra-born pacer went on to play 92 Tests for India and took 311 wickets, including 11 five-wicket hauls.