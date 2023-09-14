3 times Hardik Pandya turned the game around with a bowling spell in ODIs

Hardik Pandya has been in superb form for India in the ongoing Asia Cup. He has made a significant impact in both of Team India's Super 4 games.

In the match against Pakistan, Hardik Pandya bowled one of the balls of the tournament to knock over Babar Azam. He continued his bowling form against Sri Lanka where he delivered a wonderful spell.

He was introduced into the attack at a crucial juncture by captain Rohit Sharma and applied plenty of pressure with his seaming deliveries. While Pandya's performance was indeed impressive with figures of 5-0-14-1, it didn't quite reach the blockbuster level of 20-year-old left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage (5-40) or Kuldeep Yadav (4-43).

Here we take a look at three times Hardik Pandya turned the game around with a bowling spell in ODIs:

#3 2 for 32 vs West Indies, North Sound

Hardik Pandya made an impact with the ball

On a sluggish pitch in Antigua, India dragged on to score 251, thanks mainly to the lower-order contributions from Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni. On a pitch where 220 was considered to be par, West Indies were still in it with a shout when brother Kyle and Shai Hope got together.

They looked to withstand the pressure and added 45 runs for the second wicket before Hardik Pandya stepped up and got rid of both these batters with short-pitched deliveries. Both these wickets came at a crucial juncture for India as they bundled out West Indies for 158.

#2 4 for 24 vs England, Manchester

Hardik bounced out England's middle order

Hardik Pandya was one of the most impressive bowlers on this tour and he showed his worth with the ball in this match. He loves testing the middle of the pitch and against the stroke-makers of England, he was not willing to budge.

He first accounted for Jason Roy who was stuck between a pull and a flick and was caught by Rishabh Pant. Pandya then sent back Ben Stokes, who danced down the track but was cramped by a short ball outside off.

He then won the battle of egos against Liam Livingstone as he persisted with the short ball despite being smashed for six over deep square leg. Livingstone wanted to dispatch a short ball again but was caught smartly by Ravindra Jadeja at deep backward square leg.

Pandya finished his spell with the wicket of Jos Buttler who perished trying to challenge another short delivery but miscued it and Jadeja ran full pelt to pouch an extremely athletic catch.

#1 3 for 31 vs New Zealand, Dharamsala

Hardik Pandya made an impressive debut

Hardik Pandya was making his ODI debut in this match against New Zealand. He received his cap from Kapil Dev and soon after MS Dhoni handed him the new ball.

He did not start too well as Martin Guptill hit him for three fours off his first five balls. However, there were edges along the way and MS Dhoni installed an extra slip for him. The final ball bounced and moved away after pitching and it took the edge and flew to Rohit Sharma at second slip.

He then accounted for Corey Anderson with a full and wide ball, which the batter hammered straight to Umesh Yadav at mid-off.

To cap off a memorable debut, Hardik Pandya sent back Luke Ronchi with a length ball that came back and Ronchi top-edged it for Umesh to take the catch with ease.