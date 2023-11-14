3 times India lost an ICC knockout match to New Zealand ft. World Test Championship

Team India have not won an ICC trophy for a decade, with consistent failures in knockout games. Their struggles typically involve the top order not stepping up against the new ball and batters adopting a rather conservative approach.

From Manchester 2019 to Mumbai 2023, they are once again locked in a semi-final game against New Zealand. Much like 2019, the hosts' journey to the semis has been remarkably smooth, contrasted with New Zealand's more challenging journey.

New Zealand, as has been their modus operandi, has managed to navigate through challenges. Rohit Sharma and company, dominating most opponents in this competition, contrast with New Zealand, who take confidence from being the only team to truly challenge them during the league stage.

Here we take a look at the 3 times India lost an ICC knockout match to New Zealand.

#3 2000 ICC knockout final - Nairobi

Chris Cairns got the job done for New Zealand.

India batted first and were given a great start courtesy of Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. Ganguly scored 117, while Tendulkar contributed 69 in their formidable 141-run partnership for the first wicket. However, the batting stuttered when their middle order faltered, and they concluded at 264/6 after 50 overs.

New Zealand were rocked early in their chase and were struggling at 132/5, with Anil Kumble and Venkatesh Prasad leading the bowling attack. This was when, all-rounder Chris Cairns emerged as the hero, smashing an unbeaten 102 off 113 while batting at No. 5.

This steered the Kiwis to victory with four wickets in hand and just two balls to spare.

#2 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final - Manchester

New Zealand bowlers ripped through the top-order

In this key semi-final clash, New Zealand batted first and were rocked early when they lost Martin Guptill with a mere one run on the board. Henry Nicholls then steered the ship with Kane Williamson (67 off 95). Ross Taylor (74 off 90) also joined ranks with Williamson to stabilize the innings.

However, the Kiwi lower order failed to make a significant impact, leading to their total being restricted to 239/8 in the allotted 50 overs. Rain then intervened and the innings was suspended after 46.1 overs.

When India began their batting on the reserve day, the conditions were notably more overcast, allowing the New Zealand pacers to capitalize on the situation. Matt Henry and Trent Hoult sent KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli back to the pavilion for just one run.

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya contributed 32 runs each, with MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja making significant contributions of 50 and 77 runs, respectively. Despite all these efforts, India were bowled out for 221 in 49.3 overs, falling short by 18 runs.

#1 2021 World Test Championship Final - Southampton

New Zealand clinched the inaugural WTC

This was the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final. India faced another rain-interrupted match and it resulted in yet another heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand.

India lost the toss and were asked to bat first under cloudy skies. Kyle Jamieson produced an exceptional spell, claiming 5/31 as he restricted the batting to 217. The Indian bowlers then stepped up and led by Mohammed Shami's four-wicket haul, restricted New Zealand to 249.

There was yet another batting collapse from India as they were knocked over for just 170 runs. Rohit managed 30 at the top of the order and Rishabh Pant top-scored with 41.

With a target of just 139 runs, New Zealand secured an easy win courtesy of Kane Williamson (52* off 89) and Ross Taylor (47* off 100).